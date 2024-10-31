Copy Kats by Lisa Winstanley Wins Bronze in A' Education Awards

Copy Kats

Innovative Toolkit Addresses Visual Plagiarism in Art & Design Education, Earning Prestigious Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of education design, has announced Lisa Winstanley 's "Copy Kats" as a Bronze winner in the Education, Teaching Aid and Training Content Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Copy Kats Toolkit within the education industry, positioning it as an innovative solution to the challenges of visual plagiarism in art and design education.The Copy Kats Toolkit's relevance to current trends and needs within the education industry lies in its practical approach to addressing visual plagiarism. By providing educators with a set of structured activities and resources, the toolkit aligns with the growing demand for effective strategies to promote academic integrity and ethical design practices. The toolkit's user-friendly design and engaging visual language make it accessible to a wide range of educators and students, enhancing its potential to positively impact the industry.What sets the Copy Kats Toolkit apart is its unique fusion of practicality and creativity. The toolkit tackles the four key issues faced by artists and designers - Knowledge, Assumptions, Time, and Support (KATS) - through hands-on activities and a vibrant brand identity. The playful integration of feline characters adds a distinctive and approachable element to the design, while the carefully crafted components, such as die-cut booklets, custom stationery sets, and a custom deck of cards, provide a dynamic and engaging experience for users.The Bronze A' Education Award serves as a testament to Lisa Winstanley's dedication to addressing educational challenges through innovative design solutions. This recognition is expected to inspire further exploration and development of creative approaches to promoting academic integrity and ethical design practices within the education industry. The Copy Kats Toolkit's success may also encourage other designers and educators to collaborate on projects that tackle complex issues in a visually appealing and user-friendly manner.Art Director, Designer and Principal Investigator: Lisa WinstanleyInterested parties may learn more about the Copy Kats Toolkit and its designer, Lisa Winstanley, by visiting the dedicated page at the A' Design Awards website:About Lisa WinstanleyLisa Winstanley is an Assistant Professor in the School of Art Design and Media at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. With over two decades of commercial experience as a creative practitioner and design consultant in the UK, Lisa's academic career is underpinned by her extensive industry background. Her current research explores the intersections between ethical and collaborative design practices and pedagogies, focusing on design for change and investigating how designers can work with society to produce life-centric solutions.About Lisa Winstanley DesignLisa Winstanley is an Assistant Professor of visual communication at the School of Art Design and Media at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. The Copy Kats Toolkit was created as part of her ongoing research into preventing visual plagiarism in art and design education. The project aims to provide educators with practical tools and resources to address this critical issue and promote academic integrity.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and the potential to positively influence industry standards in the field of Education, Teaching Aid and Training Content Design. The award is granted to designs that excel in criteria such as innovative learning approaches, curriculum development excellence, technological integration, inclusive education design, and pedagogical effectiveness. Bronze A' Design Award-winning works are acknowledged for their professional execution and ability to enhance learning outcomes while promoting lifelong learning and holistic development.About A' Design AwardThe A' Education, Teaching Aid and Training Content Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes exceptional content design capabilities across various sectors of the education industry. The award welcomes entries from visionary education designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands, providing a platform to showcase creativity and gain global exposure. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, education industry experts, journalists, and academics. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants contribute to advancing the education industry and inspiring future trends through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at https://adesigncourse.com

