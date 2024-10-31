DashDevs’ CEO Igor Tomych Conducts the Panel on Embedded Finance at the Open Banking Expo

Igor Tomych at Open Banking Expo Open Banking Expo Open Banking Expo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On October 15th, at the Open Banking Expo conference, Igor Tomych, founder and CEO of DashDevs and Fintech Core, moderated a discussion on embedded finance DashDevs, a software development company with HQD in the UK, recently participated in the Open Banking Expo conference to moderate and join a conversation about embedded finance. Open Banking and embedded finance remain at the core of the company’s expertise, but their focus has mainly shifted towards software development in the fintech niche.The Open Banking Expo is a conference and exhibition conducted in London, UK, that focuses on the latest developments in open banking and open finance. It brings together a diverse group of attendees, including financial institutions, fintech companies, regulators, and other industry professionals.Igor Tomych, CEO of DashDevs and founder of Fintech Garden, has moderated the conversation about embedded finance. The panel will discuss topics like VRP, integration best practices, and the future of embedded finance.Among the highlights of the conversation are the following questions:Is embedded finance today’s hype or the natural logical evolution from Open Banking?From established buy now, pay later schemes to embedded finance in everyday life, how can integrations truly work with pain points resolved?Pathfinding from Open Banking to embedded finance and the balancing cost models, risk appetites for it to workWinners in embedded finance – which verticals are using it, where is there the strongest appetite and where has it failed?“We are living in a new world powered by technology, and everything is changing really fast, and it must have challenges, but an equal amount of opportunities as well.” — Igor Tomych, about challenges in Open Banking and embedded finance.About DashDevsDashDevs is a software development company with a main focus on fintech and over 14 years of fruitful experience. With a proven track record of 500 completed projects, they’ve been bringing successful solutions to companies around the world. The company’s reach stretches from the UK to the US, EU, and MENA regions.Currently, DashDevs provides a full spectrum of full-cycle fintech software development, including the discovery phase, MVP development, and fintech consulting.You can learn more about DashDevs and their white-label banking solutions at DashDevs Website and Fintech Core page.

Panel discussion from the Open Banking Expo "Embedded finance and its relationship with Open Banking"

