DashDevs Expands Global Fintech Presence with Acquisition of ITOMYCH Studios
DashDevs, now merged with ITOMYCH, doubles its fintech power with the addition of experts and innovators.
We are proud to bring together the DashDevs and ITOMYCH Studios teams. This merger is not just a consolidation of two companies but a fusion of visions, expertise, and aspirations”WILMINGTON, DE, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DashDevs, a leading international fintech software development company headquartered in the UK, is proud to announce its acquisition of Ukrainian outsourcing powerhouse ITOMYCH Studios. This strategic union brings together two tech giants, poised to reshape the fintech landscape globally.
Founded 13 years ago, DashDevs has been at the forefront of fintech software development, serving startups and banking institutions across the USA, UK, EU, and the MENA region. The recent merger with ITOMYCH Studios represents a significant leap forward in DashDevs' growth strategy:
"We are proud to bring together the DashDevs and ITOMYCH Studios teams. This merger is not just a consolidation of two companies but a fusion of visions, expertise, and aspirations," — states CEO of DashDevs, Igor Tomych.
The mission of DashDevs is clear: to provide businesses with fintech solutions and software development that go beyond code, addressing real business challenges. And now, together with specialists from both companies, they can achieve new heights in fintech faster and deliver better solutions to new clients.
The main benefits and objectives carried by the merger are following:
- The merger enables DashDevs to penetrate new markets, leveraging existing customer bases to serve a broader clientele.
- Accelerating the development of cutting-edge fintech solutions, setting new industry trends.
- Fostering a culture of knowledge exchange to enhance service quality and optimize development processes.
- Providing employees access to new projects and opportunities for professional growth.
- Strengthening the company's position, expanding its customer base, and enhancing brand trust.
- Offering an expanded range of specialized solutions for fintech startups and banking institutions.
DashDevs expresses gratitude for the unwavering support of partners and clients, emphasizing its ambition to transform the market. CEO Ihor Tomych highlights the synergy resulting from the merger as a catalyst for change and a promise of enhanced value for clients.
"This merger is a strategic move poised to redefine industry standards and provide clients with innovative solutions that propel their businesses forward," he stated.
About DashDevs
DashDevs, a global leader in fintech solutions, sets itself apart as an innovative force with a decade of experience and a solid commitment to quality. Guided by CEO Igor Tomych, who brings over 23 years of fintech expertise, DashDevs has fostered a team dedicated to continual learning and delivering tangible results.
Specializing in cutting-edge digital banking solutions, DashDevs employs advanced technology to drive innovation and improve operational efficiency in financial services. Recognized for its proficiency in digital bank development, the company stands at the forefront of this specialized sector.
Offering a comprehensive suite of services, DashDevs provides around 20 offerings, covering product development, neobank app development, IT outsourcing, fintech consulting, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This extensive range positions DashDevs as the preferred provider for businesses seeking tailored and innovative fintech solutions.
DashDevs takes pride in an impressive clientele, which includes prominent names such as Dozens, NatWest, Inablr, Keen, Zeux, iOl Pay, Aspiration, Rituals, Hema, MuchBetter, and more. While fintech remains its primary focus, DashDevs extends its expertise to startups, travel, hospitality, health, fitness, and media.
The recent merger with ITOMYCH Studios represents a crucial milestone for DashDevs, effectively doubling its fintech power. Beyond mere numerical growth, this union introduces additional expertise and innovators, solidifying DashDevs' dedication to excellence and continuous growth.
