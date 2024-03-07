DashDevs Unveils Fintech Core at Finovate Europe 2024
DashDevs CEO Igor Tomych presented Fintech Core, a game-changing white label solution for fintech businesses, at Finovate Europe 2024 on February 27th.
A demo presentation of Fintech Core at Finovate Europe 2024 highlighted its innovation and growth potential. We're proud to lead fintech transformation with our solution”LONDON, UK, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DashDevs, a leading fintech software development company with a headquarter in the UK, made waves at Finovate Europe 2024 on 27th of February with its demo presentation of Fintech Core, a groundbreaking white label solution poised to revolutionize the industry.
The Finovate conference, known for showcasing the latest innovations in financial technology, provided the perfect platform for DashDevs to unveil Fintech Core. The event brought together top minds in fintech, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of banking and payments.
Igor Tomych, CEO of DashDevs, took the stage to demonstrate the capabilities of Fintech Core, highlighting its ability to streamline digital transformation processes for businesses of all sizes.
"Our demo at Finovate Europe 2024 demonstrated the power of Fintech Core to accelerate innovation and drive growth in the fintech sector. We're excited to be at the forefront of transforming and improving financial services with our innovative solution," stated Igor Tomych.
Fintech Core allows businesses to launch financial products with ease, reducing time-to-market and enhancing scalability. With its robust features and flexible architecture, Fintech Core empowers startups and established enterprises alike to stay ahead of the competition in today's rapidly evolving digital market.
About DashDevs:
The company, DashDevs, stands as a leading fintech software development company, bringing over 12 years of trust and expertise to clients globally. With a team of over 200 experts, the company tailors solutions to ensure success from conception to execution, having completed over 500 projects.
DashDevs provides a full spectrum of fintech solutions, from ideation to launch. Each project receives personalized attention at DashDevs, ensuring that custom software solutions meet the unique demands of clients' businesses. The company also has its own product, Fintech Core, a white label solution that streamlines product development and seamlessly integrates top-notch services.
For more information about DashDevs and Fintech Core, please visit DashDevs Website and Fintech Core page.
