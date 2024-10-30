Statement by Nordic Ministers of Foreign Affairs on the situation in Georgia

SWEDEN, October 30 - We, the Nordics, join the international calls for a thorough and impartial investigation of reported irregularities before and during Georgia’s 26 October parliamentary elections. It is essential to dispel doubts that have been cast on the integrity of the electoral process.

The Nordic countries have firmly supported Georgia’s goal of Euro-Atlantic integration, based on a set of shared fundamental values.

In recent years, we have followed Georgia’s political trajectory with growing concern. Policies pursued and legislation introduced by the Government of Georgia have increasingly deviated from a path consistent with the goal of European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Upholding the rule of law and democratic elections is integral to any progress on Georgia’s EU path.

As Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Nordic countries, we sincerely hope to see Georgia return to a path that will lead it to its rightful place in the European and Euro-Atlantic family. We will continue to follow events in Georgia closely and will judge the Georgian government based on their actions.

Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark

Elina Valtonen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland

Thórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörd Gylfadóttir, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland

Espen Barth Eide, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Norway

Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden