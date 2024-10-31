Sweden’s National statement at the Sixteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP 16)

SWEDEN, October 31 - Excellencies, distinguished delegates,

I warmly thank President Petro and Colombia´s Government for their generous hosting of COP16. Our countries are long-term partners in many areas, including building sustainable and durable peace, green transition and the protection of biodiversity.

First, we need ambition and delivery.

At COP16 we all need to ensure that we are on the right track to deliver on the historic Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and recommit to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.

To measure progress we need a comprehensive monitoring framework and a transparent and clear process for the global review of collective progress.

Sweden has reported more than 60 national targets and objectives, that contribute to achieving the targets of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. In 2025 we will forward our National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP).

Second, we need mobilization of resources - and engagement.

Half of worldwide GDP depends directly on nature.

Without nature, we are nothing. The business case to invest and engage in nature and biodiversity is becoming clearer every day.

World leading Swedish businesses are present at COP16. We see how business take action to become not only climate smart and circular – but also nature positive.

Resources from all sources must be mobilized.

Sweden is proud to be the largest contributor per capita to the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

Sweden recently launched a generous guarantee instrument to invest in sustainable land management in the Amazon. Action taken on biodiversity and climate must go hand in hand. We need strengthening of synergies, not at least among the three Rio Conventions.

Colombia has rightly made COP16 into a Peoples´ COP. We must deliver on full and effective participation of Indigenous Peoples and local communities in the work under the Convention. We lead by example, the Sami Parliament of Sweden take part in the Swedish delegation as the focal point for 8 (j) and related provisions.

Finally, we need a healthy “blue marble” to secure our well-being.

Earth is a blue marble.

The triple planetary crisis of climate, pollution and biodiversity is clearly seen in our oceans. A legally binding international treaty on plastic pollution,

Our survival and well-being depend on the marine biodiversity and ecosystems. We must strengthen the protection of the marine biodiversity. We also need a global action plan on biodiversity and health.

The Swedish Government has presented a Bill to Parliament to protect 30% of our sea by 2030. We stay committed to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Thank you!