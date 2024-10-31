Have a safe and spooky Halloween

Release date: 31/10/24

With little monsters across South Australia preparing to go trick or treating tonight, parents are being warned to keep their children safe with a number of dangerous novelty toys and accessories identified online.

The state’s consumer watchdog, Consumer and Business Services, has discovered a significant number of unsafe Halloween toys and products containing button batteries being sold online.

Product safety regulators have been monitoring online marketplaces in the weeks leading up to Halloween and liaising with sites when potentially non-compliant items have been found.

But in recent days, more and more potentially dangerous products have been uncovered, including rings that project images, light up rings with unsecured button batteries and novelty battery-operated light up mouthguards and pacifiers.

Concerningly, a number of light up rings that were subject of product safety warnings last year have also shown up on the market.

In addition to presenting a choking risk, button batteries can also cause a chemical reaction that burns through tissue causing catastrophic bleeding if swallowed.

The flat, round cells are responsible for serious injuries and deaths with it estimated that approximately 20 emergency department visits nationally each week are as a result of swallowing button batteries.

Parents should check that any toys or costumes that are battery operated have a secured battery compartment fastened with a screw to ensure it is safe.

Other tips for a fun and spooky night include checking:

If you’re trick or treating in dark coloured costumes, add glow sticks or a reflective strip to your costumes and carry a torch to ensure drivers and other trick-or-treaters can see you.

Also take care around open heat sources and check costume labels for their fire risk. Pick items that are low fire risk and look for labels that state the product is ‘flame resistant’ or ‘fire resistant’. Avoid products that carry warnings such as ‘keep away from flame’ or ‘Warning! Keep away from fire’.

When completing your look with fake tattoos, face paint, makeup, or fake blood, ensure they come with ingredient labels, and keep them handy throughout the night. If someone in your group has an allergic reaction to a product, having a list of ingredients available for doctors can save them vital time when determining how to treat them.

If you suspect a child has swallowed or inserted a button battery, immediately call Triple Zero (000).

For more information on Halloween safety, visit cbs.sa.gov.au/halloween or to report a potentially unsafe product, visit www.cbs.sa.gov.au/contact-us

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Buying cheap, novelty products online may seem like a cost-effective way of enjoying Halloween, however, many of these products are manufactured overseas and aren’t approved under Australian product safety standards.

Many of these items have loose button battery compartments, which could cause serious injury or even death if ingested.

Please check the battery compartments on any toys purchased as well as keep an eye out for any other potential choking or fire hazards especially if you have purchased online.

Halloween is such a fun night for kids and these safety tips will help our little monsters safe.

Attributable to Lucy Hood MP, Member for Adelaide

Whether you love or loathe Halloween, it is a great way for families to get to know other locals in their neighbourhood, all in the “spirit” of dressing up, having fun and sharing a few sweet treats.

By following the safety advice and being aware of the products and toys, costumes and makeup we purchase for ourselves and our kids - we can make sure we have a safe and spooktacular Halloween this year.