Royalton Saint Lucia: Committed to Sustainable Caribbean Hospitality

The resort's commitment to sustainability aims to preserve the Caribbean's natural beauty and contribute positively to the local community and the environment.

Our resort is committed to environmental stewardship, ensuring that the tourism industry remains sustainable for generations to come.” — Sabine Adolphy, General Manager

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royalton Saint Lucia, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, has proudly received the esteemed Green Globe recertification, reflecting its strong commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible tourism practices."The world is increasingly aware of the environmental footprint of business operations. Our resort is committed to environmental stewardship, ensuring that the tourism industry remains sustainable for generations to come," stated Sabine Adolphy, General Manager of Royalton Saint Lucia and Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia for Blue Diamond Resorts. "We fully acknowledge the potential environmental impact of resort operations and have implemented proactive measures to minimize our ecological footprint and operate in an environmentally responsible manner."Since achieving the first Green Globe Certification Standard 1.7 in 2020, Royalton Saint Lucia has demonstrated a culture of sustainability, with a focus on continuous improvement. The resort's commitment to environmental conservation is evident in its efforts to protect local landscapes and marine environments, mitigating climate change impacts. Key initiatives include enhanced water quality management through the Waste-Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) and proactive measures to safeguard marine biodiversity.Moreover, Royalton Saint Lucia implements robust waste management strategies, generating water through a Reverse Osmosis plant and optimizing treated water for irrigation. Energy management practices have also been prioritized, with significant investments in energy-efficient lighting solutions.Every year, the resort participates in global and local initiatives such as Earth Hour, encouraging guests and staff to contribute to climate awareness by turning off lights. Monthly clean-up activities extend to surrounding communities, fostering a sense of responsibility among staff and guests. Additionally, the resort donates retired linens to local hospitals, schools, and community organizations, further supporting its commitment to social responsibility.Royalton Saint Lucia's multifaceted approach to sustainability exemplifies its commitment to preserving the Caribbean's natural beauty while contributing positively to the local community and the environment.About Blue Diamond ResortsBlue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In LuxuryRoyalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com For more information:Melanie PamphileQuality ManagerRoyalton ResortsHideaway at RoyaltonCap Estate, Gros IsletP. O. Box 915, CastriesSaint LuciaPhone: 758–457–4100 | 758-731-1000Mobile: 758-730-9788qualityrsl-uvf@royaltonresorts.com

