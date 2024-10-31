Lane Closure on WV 69, in Hundred, to Begin Wednesday, October 30, 2024
A portion of WV 69, in Hundred, from milepost 3.5, near the Pennsylvania state line, to milepost 0.0, near the intersection of US 250, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, through Friday, November 22, 2024, for tree trimming. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
