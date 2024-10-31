Submit Release
Lane Closure on County Route 21 (Sally’s Back Bone), to Begin Wednesday, October 30, 2024

A portion of County Route 21 (Sally’s Back Bone), will be restricted to one lane, at milepost 3.7, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, October 30, 2024, through Wednesday, November 27, 2024, for slip repair. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated. Flaggers will maintain traffic during construction hours. Traffic signals will be used during non-working hours. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
 
Alternate Routes:  Use County Route 21 (Roberts Ridge) or County Route 250/11 (Fish Creek Road).
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

