Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,218 in the last 365 days.

Lane Closure on I-79 Northbound Exits 132 to 133, through Thursday, October 31, 2024

Page Content

There will be a nighttime single lane closure on Interstate 79 North, from Exit 132, to Exit 133, from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2024, to 6:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2024, to allow for barrier wall removal and line painting for upcoming traffic transition along I-79 northbound.
 
Expect minor delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lane Closure on I-79 Northbound Exits 132 to 133, through Thursday, October 31, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more