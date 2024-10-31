Lane Closure on I-79 Northbound Exits 132 to 133, through Thursday, October 31, 2024

Page Content There will be a nighttime single lane closure on Interstate 79 North, from Exit 132, to Exit 133, from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2024, to 6:00 a.m. Thursday, October 31, 2024, to allow for barrier wall removal and line painting for upcoming traffic transition along I-79 northbound.



Expect minor delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

