Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,218 in the last 365 days.

WVDOT shares information around the state as open house meetings continue

Core maintenance activities such as mowing, ditching, patching, and stabilizing were discussed in Princeton, along with upcoming snow removal and ice control plans.

The open houses kicked off in District 6, Moundsville, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, and continued with District 9, Lewisburg, on Wednesday, October 16; and District 1, Charleston, on Thursday, October 17. Last week, the WVDOH hosted open houses at District 2, Huntington, on Monday, October 21; and District 3, Parkersburg, on Thursday, October 24.

The District 8 open house was held on Wednesday, October 30 in Elkins.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WVDOT shares information around the state as open house meetings continue

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more