WVDOT shares information around the state as open house meetings continue

Core maintenance activities such as mowing, ditching, patching, and stabilizing were discussed in Princeton, along with upcoming snow removal and ice control plans. The open houses kicked off in District 6, Moundsville, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, and continued with District 9, Lewisburg, on Wednesday, October 16; and District 1, Charleston, on Thursday, October 17. Last week, the WVDOH hosted open houses at District 2, Huntington, on Monday, October 21; and District 3, Parkersburg, on Thursday, October 24. The District 8 open house was held on Wednesday, October 30 in Elkins.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.