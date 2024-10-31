Road Closure on County Route 54 (Big Grave Creek Road), to Begin on Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Page Content A portion of County Route 54 (Big Grave Creek Road), will be closed, from milepost 0.06 to milepost 0.08, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, October 30, 2024, through Friday, November 22, 2024, for slip repair. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated. Motorists can use alternate routes.



Alternate Routes: Use County Route 21(Roberts Ridge) to County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane) to Alt 2 (Round Bottom Hill) to WV 2.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.