Road Closure on County Route 54 (Big Grave Creek Road), to Begin on Wednesday, October 30, 2024

A portion of County Route 54 (Big Grave Creek Road), will be closed, from milepost 0.06 to milepost 0.08, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, October 30, 2024, through Friday, November 22, 2024, for slip repair. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated. Motorists can use alternate routes.
 
Alternate Routes: Use County Route 21(Roberts Ridge) to County Route 88/5 (Lindsay Lane) to Alt 2 (Round Bottom Hill) to WV 2.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

