MPD Investigating Robbery of a Northwest Business

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspect involved in a robbery in Northwest.

On Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at approximately 6:42 p.m., officers responded to the Unit block of Peabody Street, Northwest for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, the victims reported that the suspect entered the establishment, took property, and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video:https://youtu.be/s2OF9aXEUKo

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24168303