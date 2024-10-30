MPD Arrests Suspect in Burglary
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a burglary in Northeast.
On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at approximately 9:27 p.m., the suspect entered the establishment, stole property, then fled the scene in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast.
As a result of the detectives’ investigation, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, the MPD Fugitive Unit took custody of 59-year-old James Bradshaw. He was transported to the Fifth District and charged with Burglary In The Second Degree.
CCN: 24065146
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.