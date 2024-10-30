MPD Arrests Suspect in Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a burglary in Northeast.

On Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at approximately 9:27 p.m., the suspect entered the establishment, stole property, then fled the scene in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, the MPD Fugitive Unit took custody of 59-year-old James Bradshaw. He was transported to the Fifth District and charged with Burglary In The Second Degree.

CCN: 24065146

