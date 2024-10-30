Secretary Granholm Acknowledges Heat Pump Workforce Efforts

Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm acknowledges Pacific Northwest National Laboratory’s (PNNL’s) heat pump workforce development efforts at the 70th Annual United Association (UA) of Plumbers and Pipefitters Instructor Training program.

The event occurred at Washtenaw Community College in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in partnership with the UA, and took on an added layer of significance with remarks made by Secretary Granholm, who discussed how clean energy investments are creating high-paying union jobs in Michigan. The audience included current and future plumbers and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technicians—many of whom will be trained on heat pump technologies with the recently-recognized curriculum.

In her remarks, Secretary Granholm emphasized the crucial role of skilled tradespeople in the energy transition. She articulated the necessity of equipping these workers with the knowledge and skills required to implement and maintain innovative energy solutions.

Mentioned was PNNL’s work with the UA and the development of heat pump performance instructional materials, a part of the Laboratory’s work under the DOE Energy Skilled program. The program is an innovative effort designed to prepare the workforce for the emergence of new energy technologies and sustainable practices. It is also a significant effort that aligns the nation’s skilled labor training with the demands of the future of clean energy.

PNNL Building Research Engineer Jamie Kono shared that the UA’s heat pump performance curriculum “recently received Energy Skilled recognition and is in the process of being launched at a series of regional train-the-trainer events and will be offered at their national train-the-trainer event in August 2025.”

Secretary Granholm’s acknowledgment underscores the importance of integrating modern energy solutions into skilled trades. It also highlights the importance of maintaining high standards in traditional practices and adapting to and embracing the critical shift toward sustainable energy solutions.

“Her acknowledgment of the program affirms the collaborative efforts needed between government, educational institutions, and professional associations to build a resilient and future-ready workforce," said Kono.

As the world moves towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future, the role of skilled workers cannot be overstated. Initiatives like the DOE Energy Skilled program and the annual UA Instructor Training program are essential for preparing the workforce to meet the challenges and opportunities ahead.

The Energy Skilled program supports DOE efforts to equip training programs with the content and tools they need to cover clean energy technologies. Kono expressed excitement about the program’s continual work with its network of HVAC contractors, instructors, community-based organizations, and other industry partners to expand the number of Energy Skilled-recognized programs and to help support the new skills workers obtained through these programs.

“Ultimately, we’re empowering students and professionals with the skills they need to design, install, commission, and maintain high-quality, clean energy systems,” said Kono.

Visit the PNNL Energy Skilled Recognition page to learn more about the program, how to get your organization’s certifications recognized, and how to pursue trainings or certifications.

The project is funded by the DOE Buildings Technologies Office.