Tingey Returns to PNNL as Associate Laboratory Director for Operational Systems

RICHLAND, Wash.—Scott Tingey, a senior executive with 31 years of management and operations experience, has been named Associate Laboratory Director for Operational Systems at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

In his role, Tingey will lead a 10-year, $1.2 billion campus construction project portfolio that includes planning, executing, and managing both PNNL and federal sponsor investments to drive the infrastructure growth that supports PNNL’s mission outcomes. This initiative is the single largest construction and modernization effort in PNNL’s history.

“Scott will draw upon his strong track record of operational leadership, executive experience, and knowledge of laboratory operations to guide campus development and operations at PNNL,” said Laboratory Director Steven Ashby. “He has the proven ability to focus on the needs of the mission while maintaining a culture of safety, security, and compliance.”

In addition to the projects that are underway at the PNNL-Richland campus, the Laboratory will invest $17 million over the next few years to upgrade the water and sewer infrastructure and construct a warehouse at the PNNL-Sequim campus.

“It’s an exciting time to be at PNNL,” said Tingey. “Our teams currently have more than 150 projects in flight, and I’m honored to be working alongside such an exceptional group of professionals who are committed to delivering modern facilities ready and operational for world-class research.”

PNNL’s Operational Systems Directorate also includes facilities and infrastructure; environment, health, safety and security programs; project management; and nuclear operations—all which Tingey will oversee.

He began his career at PNNL in 1992 as a hot cell technician and eventually rose to chief operating officer for the Earth and Biological Sciences Directorate. Over his 31-year career, including 23 years at PNNL, Tingey has provided leadership for numerous large, complex, interdisciplinary projects and organizations.

“It’s like coming home,” Tingey said. “I have had the privilege of serving at several national laboratories, but PNNL is a special place among the Department of Energy complex.”

Tingey has served at three Department of Energy national laboratories: PNNL, Los Alamos National Laboratory, and Fermi National Accelerator Facility. He also served at the Department of Homeland Security’s National Biodefense Analysis and Countermeasures Center. At each of these organizations, Tingey oversaw the successful completion of capital projects, while complying with rigorous contract requirements.

Tingey earned a bachelor’s degree in business and a Master of Business Administration from Washington State University, Pullman, Wash.