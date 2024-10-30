Mapping armed groups for peace in Democratic Republic of the Congo

As an Information Analyst, my main task is to provide accurate analysis to help the Mission better understand the environment, anticipate threats, protect civilians, and ensure the security of UN personnel.

The Joint Mission Analysis Center is key in collecting and analyzing information to support peace operations and decision-making for MONUSCO's leadership.

How do I provide accurate analysis? I build networks of reliable information sources, both inside and outside the Mission. This involves working closely with different sections, including political, military, and humanitarian actors." Chehrazad Krari, UN Volunteer Information Analyst with Joint Mission Analysis Center, MONUSCO.

Field visits are essential to my work. This is where I conduct interviews with various stakeholders, including combatants and detainees, and gather insights.

Chehrazad Krari (left) UN Volunteer Information Analyst alongside peacekeeping military colleagues in South Kivu. @ UNV, 2024

I also produce detailed maps of armed groups and give regular briefings on the ethnic, military, and security dynamics in South Kivu, which is one of 26 provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. These briefings are essential for team leaders, the Head of the Bukavu Office, and the Mission's senior leadership.

One of the important tasks is conducting security briefings for colleagues, including the UN police and military observers. I also contribute to analytical notes that are shared with the Mission leadership to support decision-making on the ground.

In all this work at the grassroots—a challenge is familiarizing myself with the numerous armed groups, over 100 in South Kivu and the region’s many villages. Working with military and police personnel requires me to adapt myself to the evolving reality on the ground. Plus being able to bring that adaptability to communication and collaboration, and here building trust with colleagues is essential.

I am French-Moroccan. Being able to contribute to peace through data and mapping, and reinforcing the idea—accurate and clear information is essential for the safety and security of both civilians and UN personnel.

As a UN Volunteer, I am proud to contribute to this effort.