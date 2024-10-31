PHILTER Adds Patent Leader Tim Fitzwilliam to Enhance IP and Clean Air Vision

Timothy Fitzwilliam

Former U.S. Navy engineer and patent attorney Timothy Fitzwilliam joins PHILTER, bolstering its mission to filter harmful air contaminants.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philter Technologies (PHILTER™) is pleased to announce that Timothy Fitzwilliam has joined its leadership team as Chief Patent Counsel, bringing decades of experience as a registered patent attorney. Tim began his career as a U.S. Navy Nuclear Engineer specializing in reactor controls and instrumentation. He later advanced his expertise at leading law firms in San Diego and Orange Counties, developing skills in analyzing emerging technologies, drafting claims, protecting IP through various mechanisms, negotiating with Patent Examiners, and presenting to Administrative Patent Judges. His in-depth knowledge of Title 37 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), Hague Industrial Design, and patent case law, combined with his experience in managing large, complex patent portfolios, will further strengthen PHILTER’s patent strategy and portfolio, which currently includes nine granted utility patents and many more in progress.“Adding Tim to our leadership team is a significant milestone, especially as PHILTER doubles down on its core mission to lead in clean air technologies that eliminate harmful air contaminants at their source,” shared Christos Nicolaidis, CEO of Philter Labs, Inc . “We’re pioneering a new category of clean air solutions tackling urgent issues like secondhand smoke exposure, surgical smoke in healthcare settings, and airborne particulates in industrial environments. To build a strong, defensible patent portfolio, we need the right mix of expertise and experience. Tim brings precisely that, and we’re thrilled to have him on board.”Philter Technologies will continue its long-standing partnership with Sheppard Mullin in Los Angeles, leveraging their expertise for IP enforcement and licensing support, a relationship that has been integral to PHILTER’s evolving IP strategy.Reflecting on his decision to join PHILTER more directly, Tim shared, “From the first time I worked with the PHILTER team, I recognized the immense potential in their technology. As their solutions have evolved to address the critical need for filtering smoke and vapor directly at the source, the impact has become clear. This technology not only fills an underserved market but also has the power to reduce exposure to harmful airborne toxins. This mission aligns deeply with my values, and I’m excited to be part of the PHILTER vision.”Tim Fitzwilliam has been licensed to practice law in California since 2001 and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office since 1999. He earned his Juris Doctor from George Mason University (now Antonin Scalia Law School) in 2000, following a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Auburn University in 1991.PHILTER Technologies (PHILTER™) develops groundbreaking microfiltration technology that targets and eliminates airborne particulates harmful to human health. It’s the only “at-the-source” filtration solution that addresses contaminants like secondhand smoke, surgical smoke from medical procedures, and industrial particulates, helping protect the air people breathe where they need it most.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.