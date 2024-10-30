Gonzaga Theatre Presents Molière’s Classic Satire “Tartuffe” Nov. 7-10

Beginning Nov. 7, Gonzaga University Theatre brings one of theater’s most celebrated comedies to the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center stage. Molière’s “Tartuffe” is a hilarious satire about deceit, hypocrisy, and family feuds, and this production translated by Richard Wilbur and directed by Blake Anthony Edwards captures the spirit of 17th-century French satire while delivering a message that remains strikingly relevant today.

Molière’s “Tartuffe,” first performed in 1664, has shocked and entertained audiences with a scandalous portrayal of religious hypocrisy. Tartuffe is a brave charlatan who poses as a pious man of faith to ingratiate himself with Orgon, a wealthy but gullible man. Tartuffe quickly becomes Orgon’s trusted confidant, but his true intentions are far from holy. As he schemes to marry Orgon’s daughter and collect his fortune, the rest of the family bands together to expose Tartuffe’s deception and save their household from total ruin.

“The play famously deals with religious hypocrisy, but it also shows how people who are otherwise intelligent and successful can fall under the spell of charlatans and fraudsters,” says Edwards, director of the Gonzaga production. “Given our current political climate, this latter point will provide a hook for a lot of audience members.

“The play is one of those classic works whose themes are sadly still relevant. It shows what happens when people abuse power, but it also shows what happens when people gladly and blindly accept everything that someone in a position of authority tells them to think.”

Despite the comedic brilliance of “Tartuffe,” it was denounced as sacrilegious on its debut, with religious authorities claiming undeniable religious hypocrisy. The controversy surrounding “Tartuffe” was so intense at the time that King Louis XIV himself banned the play after only a few performances. Eventually, “Tartuffe” came into the light, revealing Molière’s genius. The themes of “Tartuffe” are still relevant in today’s political world, where obvious political propaganda and hypocrisy have taken over.

With witty dialogue and physical comedy, Gonzaga Theatre’s production aims to showcase the humor and depth of Molière’s work. The intricate plot and character dynamics provide endless opportunities for laughter, with humorous and unexpected surprises around every corner. The play not only offers lighthearted entertainment but also serves as a platform for actors to develop their skills through the demanding use of language and timing. The unique combination of humor and technical challenges make “Tartuffe” a valuable learning experience for the cast and crew.

“When we select shows for Gonzaga Theatre, we consider a genre or time period we haven’t done yet. It’s been a very long time since we’ve done a restoration comedy, and this is a staple genre and time period of western dramatic literature,” says Theatre Program Director Leslie Stamoolis. “It’s very exciting for our students to work with this classic translation of Molière’s work, learning how to speak in rhymed couplets is a similar skill to learning how to speak Shakespearean prose and poetry. In addition to being wonderful subject matter for our students and our audiences to grapple with, this is also terrific training for theater performance.”

With topics ranging from family relationships to hypocrisy, “Tartuffe” is an all-time great which continues to captivate audiences. The play explores the difficulties of life through a humorous lens, resonating with the audiences of today and those of 400 years ago. Whether you are a seasoned theater-goer or new to Molière’s work, “Tartuffe” promises to be an engaging and entertaining experience.

“Tartuffe” runs Thursday, Nov. 7-Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. in Spokane. Tickets are $18 for adult, $16 for seniors/military, and $14 for youth/students, and available at https://bit.ly/TicketCenterTheatre or by visiting the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center box office Monday-Friday, noon-5 p.m.,or by calling 509-313-2787.