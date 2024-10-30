Closure Scheduled for Interstate 229 Southbound Off-Ramp (Exit 7) in Sioux Falls

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024



Contact:

Harry Johnston, Sioux Falls Area Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, a closure is scheduled for the Interstate 229 southbound off-ramp (exit 7) at Rice Street. This multi-day closure for pavement repair operations will be in effect until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. During the planned closure, I-229 southbound traffic is encouraged to use exit 6.

Motorists should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes during peak travel times through the construction project. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area.

The primary contractor for this $1 million pavement repair project is Dakota Contracting Corporation of Sioux Falls, SD.

