AM Specialty Appoints Joseph M. Scheerer as Non-Executive Director

Stonybrook CEO Joseph Scheerer Appointed to AM Specialty Board

Seasoned insurance executive Joseph Scheerer, CEO and Principal of Stonybrook Capital, joins AM Specialty Insurance Company board as a non executive director.

Shevawn and her team have “done it before” and I am excited to play a role in helping them build another fantastic business.” — Joseph Scheerer, CEO, Stonybrook Capital

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AM Specialty Insurance Company (ASIC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph M. Scheerer, CEO and Principal of Stonybrook Capital , to its board as a non-executive director. Scheerer, a seasoned insurance executive with over 20 years of experience on Wall Street, brings a wealth of expertise in (re)insurance, investment banking, and capital markets.Scheerer founded Stonybrook Capital in 2012, establishing a globally recognized firm with a reinsurance brokerage and advisory platform focused on alternative investments, including Insurtech and Lloyd’s of London. Under his leadership, Stonybrook has grown through strategic partnerships with Holborn Corporation and renowned family offices, expanding into profitable reinsurance brokerage and advisory services. His extensive experience in the insurance sector and robust network makes him an invaluable addition to the ASIC board. Before founding Stonybrook, Mr. Scheerer led specialty practices at Willis Capital Markets & Advisory and previously worked as an investment banker at Benfield Advisory Group, Ltd.Shevawn Barder, CEO of AM Specialty Insurance Company, expressed excitement about the appointment, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Joseph Scheerer to our board. His deep expertise, broad relationships, and strategic insight will be instrumental in guiding ASIC’s development as we continue to expand in today’s dynamic insurance landscape. We look forward to his contributions as we strengthen our commitment to providing innovative solutions to MGAs, brokers, and reinsurers.”Scheerer also commented on his appointment, saying, “I could not be more flattered and honored to join such a dynamic and accomplished team. Shevawn and her team have “done it before” and I am excited to play a role in helping them build another fantastic business.”About AM Specialty Insurance CompanyAM Specialty Insurance Company (ASIC) is an AM Best A- Rated domestic Excess and Surplus Insurance Company and an Accredited Reinsurer. ASIC’s model supports risk-sharing and reinsurance capacity for its partners, collaborating with program administrators, brokers, and underwriters to enhance program market efficiencies and optimize value delivery to the insured. To learn more, visit http://www.amspecialty.com About Stonybrook CapitalStonybrook Capital is a specialized investment banking firm exclusively focused on the insurance and reinsurance industry. Stonybrook’s mission is to serve as a trusted strategic advisor and thought partner to senior management, boards of directors, and company owners. Leveraging decades of expertise, strong industry relationships, and a commitment to excellence, Stonybrook provides advisory services designed to unlock significant value for its clients. For more information, visit http://www.stonybrookcapital.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.