Get information on MDC educational facilities at Nov. 13 virtual program

JOPLIN, Mo. – People can enjoy free Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) educational programs at various MDC sites across the state.

People wanting to learn more about what programs are offered at MDC educational facilities in their part of the state should sign up for the MDC virtual program “Where Can I? Learn More About Nature.” This free virtual program will be Nov. 13 from noon-12:30 p.m. The program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. It is part of the Shoal Creek staff’s “Where Can I?” series of programs, which are held the second Wednesday of each month. The Nov. 13 program is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/202170

At this program, MDC Office Supervisor Tim Smith will have information about MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin, the Springfield Conservation Nature Center in Springfield, and other MDC educational facilities across the state that offer educational programs to the public.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming virtual and in-person programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. They can sign up for Shoal Creek Center text alerts by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.