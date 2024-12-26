Pacific Coast Arena League Reaches Final Leg of Competition

Fawn Rinalduzzi and Luca Abboud battle in the saddle during Pacific Coast Arena League (PCAL) at California Polo Club photo credit Tequila Sunsets Photography A young arena polo fan holds a horse ready for the next chukker photo credit Tequila Sunsets Photography Jessica Newman takes the ball on her nearside with Helena Csiki on her hip photo credit Tequila Sunsets Photography Ethan Bankhead lofts one into the air during PCAL at California Polo Club photo by Tequila Sunsets Photography Casey Koehler leads the pack during Pacific Coast Arena League at California Polo Club photo by Tequila Sunsets Photography

The third and final leg of the Pacific Coast Arena League (PCAL) polo competition was held at California Polo Club to much acclaim.

The facilities were excellent, the arena was wonderful to play in, the people were extremely welcoming, and the games were fun and competitive. I would definitely come back to play again.” — Helena Csiki

LOS ANGELES, TX, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third and final stage of 2024 Pacific Coast Arena League ( PCAL ) competition came to a jaw-dropping close September 27th-29th at California Polo Club . This definitive conclusion followed the first two legs of the PCAL completed over the months of May, June, and September throughout southern California. After having various sites host games over this time span and build anticipation for the finals, players went into the final weekend with gusto.“The Pacific Coast Arena League (PCAL) for polo is beyond incredible, providing a thrilling experience for riders of all levels. Having played both in the arena and on grass, in this short 11 months in polo, I’ve learned to appreciate the unique excitement that arena polo offers. While grass tournaments are certainly fun, the intensity and fast pace of arena polo is unmatched. The quick play, the adjustments required when bouncing off the walls, and the close-knit connection with your horse all combine to create an exhilarating experience. PCAL’s format and atmosphere make it a must-try for anyone interested in the sport. I have never found a more welcoming group of people, in my life!! Everyone is so excited for everyone to feel the thrill of a well-played chukker. The league offers a blend of excitement, skill-building, and competitive play that simply can’t be found elsewhere. For anyone passionate about polo, especially in the arena, PCAL is an incredible journey worth embarking on.” - Casey KoehlerIn the United States Polo Association (USPA) National Arena Chairman's Cup, Sermus and Can This! faced off for the third game in a series, each team having one win under their belts already. Gameplay kicked off with an explosive start that led into 4 fateful final chukkers. Spectators were treated to a mere 1-goal separation score going into the third chukker of the finals. Ultimately, Sermus pulled away in the second half and cinched the game with a final score of 24-23.The A-flight was played as the USPA Pacific Coast Circuit General Puller tournament with Steak n Shake (Erica Chapman, Kelli Mclean Newton, Marissa Wells), Lakeside (Ethan Bankhead, Leslie Brooks, Luca Abboud) and Sermus (Garrett Bankhead, Rehan Kumble, Sierrah Gonzalez) engaged in round robin play over two days. Sermus ultimately won out over Steak n Shake with a narrow lead of 15-13 in the final matchup of the A-flight.“What makes PCAL so special is the opportunity for players to compete in different flights—A, B, and C—allowing riders of similar skill levels to match up and challenge one another. This structure enhances the competition, making each game more evenly balanced and, consequently, more engaging. The sportsmanship and strategic depth in arena polo foster a strong sense of camaraderie, while also keeping you on your toes throughout each match.” - Casey KoehlerThis year’s B-flight hosted games for the USPA General Patton Arena Tournament throughout all PCAL events. Going into the final weekend, G2 (Lisa Gonzalez, Luca Abboud, Danielle Travis) and OC Polo (Leigh Bertea, Fawn Rinalduzzi, Heather Perkins) were both unbeaten. G2 Polo took on OC Polo in a fast-paced showdown. At the end of the final confrontation, G2 polo emerged victorious.“Being a part of PCAL this year was super fun. Got to meet some amazing people, see old friends, and play great arena polo. I love all the awards and recognition for our playing abilities and our ponies who we love and pour so much of our time into.” -Danielle L. Travis“Overall, I had an amazing experience. - Helena Csiki, Sea Riders team."I had such a great time playing in the PCAL tournament at CPC. The fast pace and intensity made every match thrilling, with tight plays and quick decision-making keeping me on my toes. The camaraderie with teammates and sportsmanship among opponents added to the experience, making it both challenging and incredibly enjoyable. Each game was a test of skill, strategy, and teamwork, and I left the tournament feeling energized and motivated for the next year!"-Ajay Clark, CPC polo team.The C-flight matches were made up of newer players to the sport with five teams competing against each other over the course of the weekend."My experience at PCAL was fantastic. I am completely new to polo, but the community could not have been more welcoming. It was great to meet people from various clubs, and see the sport played at different levels. Particularly as a disabled athlete it’s amazing to find a sport in which people of all ages, sexes and equitation backgrounds can compete against one another. I learned a great deal out in the arena and can’t wait to compete again. I’d also like to give a shout out to Gillian Young who’s got some amazing horses and very generously supported me at the tournament.” – Reid AlbanoAll PCAL games this season also gave players an opportunity to accumulate points for the end of league awards. Points for the end of league awards are based off of win/loss ratios while accounting for tie games as well. Awards for Most valuable player (MVP), best playing pony (BPP) ,and Sportsmanship were also determined for each game.In addition to these awards, every PCAL player received a limited edition PCAL hoodie from U.S. Polo Assn. With a great time had all around and even greater polo, players and spectators alike can look ahead and start counting down the days until the next season.“PCAL has given me a wonderful opportunity to grow as a player while connecting with an incredible group of people. I've enjoyed the competition and camaraderie, and playing in front of our home crowd at CPC was particularly rewarding. Looking forward to another year!” -Jessica NewmanAwards at California Polo Club PCAL:Jackson Hole Horse Emporium Best Playing Pony31-played by Jared Sheldon, owned by George DillLobo- Heather PerkinsSylvie- Whitney MessensWillie- Jessica NewmanNoche- Ethan BankheadMax- Penny SteffensPunk- Danielle TravisCamilla- Dave MyrickKitty- Ernie DarqueaBrandy- Alex Chisholm ChaitSassy- Casey Koehler30- Played by Garrett Bankhead, owned by George DillCallie- Ethan Bankhead281- Played by Rehan Kumble, owned by George DillRicki- Ava AbboudMargarita- Eva KwagCasablanca MVPRehan KumbleDavid BrooksMatt MessensJenny AlexyMarissa WellsJenny AlexyDanielle TravisRehan KumbleAva AbboudLauren HelpernJosh RocoGarrett BankheadLuca AbboudChuck StanislawskiJessica NewmanLisa GonzalesU.S. Polo Assn. Sportsmanship AwardLeigh BerteaChuck StanislawskiMegan AllisonKelsey GalarzaKellie NewtonEthan BankheadLuca AbboudDavid BrooksRob MarshallMatt MessensReid AlbanoSierrah GonzalesSebastian LopezZoey TornilloIgor SeyranovJosh Roco

PCAL (Pacific Coast Arena League) Heats Up Southern California

