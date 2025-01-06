Texas Arena League Unveils Thrilling 2025 Season of Arena Polo Competition

Two players go head-to-head during Texas Arena League at Dripping Springs Ranch Park photo credit-Murrell Photography Keeping an eye on the action during Texas Arena League at San Antonio Rose Palace photo credit-Murrell Photography Stephanie Colburn gets the ball out of the air during Texas Arena League photo credit - Murrell Photography Lance Stefanakis keeps his eye on the ball during Texas Arena League at Legends Polo Club photo credit - Murrell Photography Three young Texas Arena League fans keep their eye on the action photo credit - Murrell Photography

Fans and Players Alike are Excited as Hockey on Horseback Returns to the Lone Star State with Events Near Austin, San Antonio, Houston and DFW.

Texas Arena League is a great way to experience polo up-close as a spectator. With four different locations across Texas, there's an event happening near you. Bring your friends and family!” — Gal Shweiki - TAL committee member and player

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hot on the heels of the Netflix series “Polo”, Texas Arena League puts a Texas spin on the sport. Arena polo is fast-paced and spectators thrill to being up close to the action - feeling the thunder of hooves and hearing the players communicate with their teammates. What better way to experience arena polo in the Lone Star State than with the Texas Arena League (TAL) announcing its highly anticipated 2025 event schedule that will be played at eight different events through March.Now in its eighth year, TAL brings arena polo to the next level, both in competition and fanfare as the thrill of fast-paced and hard-hitting sports and the majesty and elegance of equine athletes come together for an event like no other.Coining the term ‘Hockey on Horseback,” players use their mounts to move an opponent away from the ball and use the rebound walls to play angles and pass to their teammates. It's fast, it's physical and reaction times are quick. Teams are made up of three pairs of human and equine players, while games are played over four periods or "chukkers" lasting seven and a half minutes each, including time in between to change mounts and a half time to smooth the arena.This year’s event lineup is among the best and most expansive yet as there is not only the addition of an additional Armadillo Division being played at Brookshire but there will be three United States Polo Association (USPA) National tournaments and several USPA circuit events played during 2025 Texas Arena League including National Arena Delegate’s Cup, Arena General George S. Patton Jr., National Arena Bronze Cup, National Arena Chairman’s Cup and other USPA armed forces and arena tournaments.“When it comes to arena polo, there is nothing quite like what you get in the Texas Arena League as it combines all the best elements of the sport with a fun and engaging fan experience, which results in one of the most electric and dynamic spectacles the state has to offer,” said Megan Flynn, a TAL co-manager and TAL committee member. “As arena polo continues to gain in popularity, we are proud to offer a program that puts the brightest rising school-level talent on the same stage as national competition that continues to garner national and global attention. Whether you’re looking for a new hobby or can’t get enough of equine sports, you don’t want to miss these Texas Arena League events that are fun for the whole family.”Here’s where and when you can catch Texas Arena League in real-time starting in 2025:Jan 24-26TAL Classic DivisionBrookshire Polo Club (Brookshire, TX)Jan 31-Feb 2Armadillo Divisions (same dates - two locations)Legends Polo Club (Kaufman, TX - near Dallas)Brookshire Polo Club (Brookshire, TX - near Houston)Feb 7-9TAL Classic Division Dripping Springs Ranch Park (Dripping Springs, TX - near Austin)Feb 21-23TAL Classic DivisionSan Antonio Rose Palace (San Antonio, TX)Feb 28 - March 2Armadillo Divisions (same dates- two locations)Legends Polo Club (Kaufman, TX)Brookshire Polo Club (Brookshire, TX)March 14-16TAL ClassicLegends Polo Club (Kaufman, TX)TAL would also like to acknowledge its robust list of sponsors including U.S. Polo Assn., Patton Legacy Sports, Nutrena, Galvin Agency, Polo Training Foundation (PTF), Catena USA, Jackrabbit Tack, Royal B Threads, Casablanca Polo, Aubone Polo Mallets, Cavalor, The Jockey Club Thoroughbred Incentive Program, JD Polo, Murrell Photography, US Arena Polo, Visage.jobs, High Goal Veterinary Services and Diagnostic Imaging, Proton Partners, Bar-Spur LLC, and Cheval Athletics.Spectators are welcome at all events. Tickets available at Humanitix https://collections.humanitix.com/2025-texas-arena-league or texasarenaleague.com for $8, kids are free. Stadium seating in covered outdoor arenas, dress appropriately and bring a stadium blanket or seat if you like.For more information on Texas Arena League go to www.texasarenaleague.com You can also follow Texas Arena League on Facebook and Instagram.

