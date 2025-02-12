2024 National Arena Amateur Cup: Polo Pros in Amateur’s Clothing

Victor Aguilar defends against David Brooks riding Best Playing Pony Frijolita in the USPA National Arena Amateur Cup at Legends Polo Club photo by Murrell Photography Vistor Aguilar and Finn Guenther celebrate their win in the National Arena Amateur Cup at Legends Polo Club photo by Murrell Photography Megan West-Koll out in front of Faris Hanna during USPA National Arena Amateur Cup at Legends Polo Club. Megan was voted for the Sportsmanship award from all of the teams. Photo by Murrell Photography Winners of the 2024 National Arena Amateur Cup Born For Victory l to r Finn Guenther, Victor Aguilar, Brooke Burke photo by Murrell Photography Helena Csiki and Jordan Upchurch vie for the ball during USPA National Arena Amateur Cup at Legends Polo Club in Texas photo by Murrell Photography

The 2024 NAAC comes to a thrilling close at Legends Polo club near Dallas, TX.

This was my second year playing in NAAC and it is the absolute highlight of my year. NAAC is an opportunity to play against the best amateur arena players in the country.” — Megan West-Koll, Chicago

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 United States Polo Association ( USPA ) National Arena Amateur Cup (NAAC) was held at Legends Polo Club , November 7-10 in Kaufman, Texas, nestled in the heart of the central region. Enthusiasts from across the state of Texas have eagerly awaited the return of this arena polo competition that has been a staple of the state since 2018. Every year, the NAAC invites a variety of players to create a dynamic roster as ever-changing as the sport itself. Players across the US and Canada receive points for playing in USPA circuit, sanctioned and national events based on the amount of teams and that player's team standing within the tournaments. In 2024, 617 arena polo players made it to the NAAC Leaderboard though the National final was limited to 8 teams of qualifying players. The 2024 National tournament competition roster included players from states as far reaching as Illinois, North Carolina, Massachusetts, California, and more.“The NAAC gave me an incredible opportunity to meet other arena players from Texas and all across the country. I have been playing I/I (Interscholastic/Intercollegiate) polo but this was unique because there were players of all ages. Overall, I really enjoyed the NAAC!!” -Naomi Marlough“I had an amazing overall experience playing in NAAC. The games were fun, competitive, and a good opportunity for players to improve their game as well as meet other players from different parts of the country. If I had the chance to come back and play again I would definitely do so. My home club is Lakeside Polo Club in San Diego, CA and this was my first year participating. I think this is an important tournament in arena polo because it gives amateur players the opportunity to test their skills as well as teaches them to learn how to play on a team with players from across the country.” -Helena CsikiArena polo has continued to draw spectators from across the state of Texas, showcasing an exhilarating display of athleticism that even those who are new to the sport can enjoy. Coining the term “Hockey on Horseback,” players use their mounts to move an opponent away from the ball and use the arena walls to make passes to teammates in a game of angles and speed. Teams are made up of three pairs of human and equine players, while games are played over four periods or "chukkers" lasting seven and a half minutes each, including time in-between to change mounts and a half time to smooth the arena.“The NAAC is a cornerstone event in amateur polo, showcasing some of the most talented amateur players from across the United States. It’s an electrifying experience—a high-stakes yet authentic tournament where amateurs (not professionals) determine the outcome, making it the purest form of the sport. NAAC exemplifies excellence in amateur polo, delivering an unparalleled combination of competition, camaraderie, and celebration. It is an honor and a privilege to be part of this event, which represents the heart and soul of the polo community. Polo doesn’t get better than that and the NAAC is excellence and authenticity in action. Thank you for inviting me.”- Charles G. StanislawskiIn order to qualify for the NAAC, players must first accrue points from various USPA arena polo tournaments. Only USPA circuit, sanctioned, and National tournaments qualify for player rankings which are adjusted throughout the year. The amount of points a player receives is based on the number of teams in each tournament and where a team places after play concludes. Individual player standings at the end of each tournament also have an impact on final rankings that are used to determine who receives an invitation to compete. Players must have a handicap no higher than 3 in order to be eligible to play. Each year, new amateur players join the lineup and have an opportunity to advance their skills in ball control and horsemanship.“This was my second year playing in NAAC and it is the absolute highlight of my year. NAAC is an opportunity to play against the best amateur arena players in the country. By providing an incentive to play in arena tournaments, it promotes the sport on a national level. By being a low goal arena tournament, it also holds the unique distinction of being accessible by the entirety of the USPA membership. NAAC holds a very special place in my heart and I am honored to be a part of it!” -Megan West-KollIn a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 USPA National Arena Amateur Cup, Born for Victory and Brushy Creek faced off in the Sunday afternoon finals. Born for Victory dominated early, heading into halftime with a commanding 13 to 4 lead. However, Brushy Creek mounted an impressive comeback in the second half, narrowing the gap and building palpable suspense. Despite the rally, it was Born for Victory who ultimately held on to secure the win, claiming nail-biting victory of 16 to 15 that kept spectators on the edge of their seats right to the very end. Living up to their name, Born for Victory celebrated their hard-fought win as champions, capping off a truly unforgettable weekend.“This year was my second year competing in the NAAC. It meant so much to me to get invited to play against talented players from all over the United States. Participating in the NAAC is a great way for amateur players to get recognition, and to meet other up-and-coming arena players. Arena polo is the future of polo - its accessibility and casual vibe is attracting many first-generation players into the sport, like me. Having a National Arena Amateur Cup, is an important way to give recognition to amateur arena players, but even more importantly it is a way of recognizing the impact of arena polo in growing the sport of polo in the United States.” -Faris HannaMost Valuable Player honors went to Finn Guenther, the Best Playing Pony was Frijolita played by David Brooks, owned by Legends Polo Club and Sportsmanship Award, voted on by all teams, went to Megan West-Koll.For more information on the National Arena Amateur Cup visit https://www.uspolo.org/calendar/tournaments/national-arena-amateur-cup-2024 2024 NAAC Team Rosters:BRUSHY CREEKDavid Brooks 3Faith Church -1Jordan Upchurch 0H-E-BBrady Williams 2Emerson Bruce 1Helena Csiki 0HAVOCFaris Hanna 2Wes Alston 0Kim Buttram 0BORN FOR VICTORYVictor Aguilar 2Finn Guenther -1Brooke Burke 1POLO INTERACTIVEFabian Osses Sr 2Jose Velez -1Kendall Nackers 1S.O.S.Mark Osburn 2Matthew Schloemer 0Chuck Stanislawski 1OPE, SORRY, NOT SORRYMegan West-Koll 2Ryann Ray 0Taylor Nackers 1POWERPUFF GIRLSNaomi Marlough 1Sydney Morris 1Valeria Navidad 0

Arena Polo 101 - Fast Facts

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.