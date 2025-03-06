Texas Arena League 2025 Sets the Stage at Brookshire Polo Club

Wes Alston Receives the MVP award from Galvin Agency's Ashley Aguilar and Shannon Galvin Tiamo Hudspeth and Garrett Bankhead in the ride-off during Texas Arena League photo by Murrell Photography Polo Training Foundation sponsors the C Flight with polo's rising stars photo by Tequila Sunset's Photography Valeria Navidad gets the ball in the air during the General Patton tournament played during Texas Arena League photo by Murrell Photography Audry Persano and Brady Williams go head-to-head during Texas Arena League at Brookshire Polo Club photo by Tequila Sunset's Photography

The 2025 Texas Arena League (TAL) season has officially begun, featuring arena polo games for an exiting 2025 season!

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Texas Arena League (TAL) season has officially begun, featuring its first weekend of play January 24th-26th at Brookshire Polo Club near Houston, TX. With new and returning players hitting the scene, the Brookshire covered arena served as a stage for the unfolding action. The first weekend of Texas Arena League, an exponentially growing fixture of Texas polo, opened with an exciting slate of tournaments featuring competitive matchups that set the tone for what promises to be a season of fierce competition. Featuring both Classic and Armadillo divisions in its eighth season of play, TAL has only continued to grow both its spectatorship and player roster.The Texas Arena League (TAL) is set to host an exciting lineup of tournaments throughout the 2025 season, bringing fierce competition and top-tier polo action to arenas across the state. This year, TAL will showcase a range of tournaments, including National Arena Delegates Cup, National Arena Bronze Cup and National Arena Chairman’s Cup and various USPA Southwest Circuit events in addition to regular league play. With multiple flights catering to different levels of play, TAL proudly offers something for every player from newcomers to seasoned professionals. Once again in 2025 U.S. Polo Assn. is the official apparel brand for TAL with signature sherpa lined hoodies for each participant. Keeping everybody warm for chilly winter polo.“On Sunday, the 0-3 Goal game was on another level of fun, G2 drew Bar-Spur, which was Mark and Amada Osburn, and even more impressive their 13yr old son Gus was with them in the arena. They played their best and were tough to match, but at the end of the game G2 prevailed, but just barely. Now, this was only my 6th game to play in the arena for TAL, but I have to say this game was the reason Arena Polo and TAL are my favorite polo to play. The level of fun, friendship, and family bonding at TAL is unlike any sport or hobby I have experienced. Even though I was named MVP of the match, I will always remember playing with Gus as he was truly the most valuable player and asset we have for the future of polo. I look forward to playing him and his family again any time. Looking forward to Dripping Springs.” -Wes AlstonKicking off the weekend, the National Arena Delegates Cup (hosted by Brookshire Polo Club) served as a true spectacle of high-level arena polo. Featuring six teams in the 6-9 goal division, games saw players giving it their all straight out the gate. Fans were treated to fast-paced, strategic play with each team showcasing what unique skills they brought to the arena this year. All teams will advance to the next stages of competition in rigorous bracket play. Even during opening weekend, each game featured awards for Most Valuable player, Best Playing Pony, and Sportsmanship. Players will not only receive accolades each weekend but can also look forward to being featured in the 2025 end of league awards.The USPA Southwest Circuit General Puller Tournament (hosted by San Antonio Polo Club) began its initial qualifiers on Saturday, with several heavy-hitting 3-6 goal teams battling it out.With participation from players and clubs ranging from all over Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, California and Tennessee, the reach of arena polo and TAL continues to expand its reach across the Lone Star State and beyond. The winning teams, along with wildcard entry Proton Polo, advance further into the tournament. Meanwhile, the remaining four teams will continue their journey in the SW Circuit Sherman Memorial Tournament (hosted by the Texas Military Polo Club) at the next location - Dripping Springs Ranch Park located near Austin, TX.“I am just so proud of Gus for stepping up to play 0-3 goal with us. We were a little worried we may have moved him up too soon, but he really impressed us all in this first TAL weekend! The kids are also playing well together on a C-flight team. It has been our dream to play as a family!” -Amanda OsburnSunday saw the USPA Southwest Circuit General Patton Tournament (hosted by Oak Bend Farm). Patton Legacy Sports and Patton Polo is the proud sponsor for this tournament. It is through generous sponsorship and commitment to military and athletic pursuits that Patton Legacy Sports carries on General Patton’s love for the sport of polo and healthy competition. His name has become synonymous with comradery and good sportsmanship-the tournament bearing his namesake continuing to allow horse-lovers to compete in his honor as both competitors and fellow athletes. Teams at the 0-3 goal level went head-to-head for an opportunity to advance. The victorious teams, alongside wildcard entry JD Polo, will advance to the next stage of competition. The remaining four teams have shifted their focus to the SW Circuit Sportsmanship Cup (hosted by the Texas Military Polo Club).“I was so excited to move up to 3 goal this year and get to play with my mom and dad. I have been practicing with 3 goal teams and felt ready to move up. My sister, Myra, and I also have a really good C-flight team this year!” -Gus OsburnAdditionally, the B and C Flights sponsored by the Polo Training Foundation (PTF) saw several teams competing in league play on Friday. The Polo Training Foundation (PTF) supports polo training at all levels and encourages the highest standards of sportsmanship through healthy competition. It is through the junction of the PTF and organizations such as the Texas Arena League that this initiative is able to reach so many. These lower-handicap flights allowed several new teams to enter the league for the 2025 season. With future locations expected to welcome even more participants, anticipation for the remainder of the season only continues to build.“After filling in on a C-flight team last year, I knew I wanted to get on a team with my brother this year. I was really proud of winning our games the first weekend. We are really good at talking to each other and helping each other when we play.” -Myra OsburnAs always, the Texas Arena League recognizes players for their outstanding performances in various categories. The 2025 opening weekend featured several notable players who took home prestigious awards:Galvin Agency Most Valuable PlayerMark OsburnZak ColemanJames GlewEmily AndreGarrett BankheadLoreto NatividadJames GlewJoss LeufrancoisNiklaus FelhaberWes AlstonDrew LuplowMegan RahlfsFaris HannaJavier InsuaNutrena Best Playing PonySarabi -Chad BowmanColors -Zak Coleman, owned by Victor AguilarAdelina -Nick CifuniDually -Avery Sterr, owned by Jeepers RagsdaleBiddle -Tiamo Hudspeth, owned by Ben & Stephanie ColburnCanela -Loreto NatividadPolly -James Glew#11 -Will WaltonJ-Lo -Mark & Amanda OsburnAce -Megan Flynn, owned by Roxy Riggs MounterToscana -Megan Rahlfs, owned by LegendsMonjita Tazona -Faris HannaGreco -Javier InsuaCavalor / Catena Sportsmanship AwardDon GruntmeirNacho EstradaJoanie Jackson 2xAshley WelchAdrian AguilarStephen StoutWill WaltonRoxy Riggs MounterGus OsburnBrady WilliamsGeorge RamonJohn HandGustavo ToroPolo Gear USA Player of the Week – Loreto Natividad, for exceptional offensive play.Casablanca Defenseman of the Week – Mark Osburn, who dominated on defense.“Texas Arena League’s 2025 season started off well for G2 Polo. We had a really difficult draw in the first game for the 3-6 goal on Saturday, bowling in against Proton Polo. Steve and Javier are always a force to be reckoned with in the area, but adding Ariel Mancebo to the mix just ups the game to another level. Needless to say, we played hard, and our team prevailed at the end of 4th chukker. Fabian and I played our best, but Loreto was a true MVP of the game.” -Wes AlstonThe next stops for the Texas Arena League Classic Division are Dripping Springs Ranch Park, near Austin, San Antonio Rose Palace and back to Brookshire for the finals March 14-16. While Texas Arena League Armadillo Divisions will be played at Legends Polo Club and Brookshire Polo Club featuring the USPA National Arena Bronze Cup and USPA National Arena Chairman’s Cup. As the competition progresses, players as individuals and as part of their teams will look to build on their earlier performances and cement their rankings for the finals. With more teams entering the fray and new locations set to host future matchups, the Texas Arena League 2025 promises an exciting season of polo that you won’t want to miss!For more information about the Texas Arena league 2025 Season, score updates, and ticket information, please visit texasarenaleague.com or follow Texas Arena League on Facebook and Instagram. You can also get detailed scorekeeping at polosk.com the scorekeeping app.

