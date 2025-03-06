Texas Arena League 2025 Sets the Stage at Brookshire Polo Club
The 2025 Texas Arena League (TAL) season has officially begun, featuring arena polo games for an exiting 2025 season!
The Texas Arena League (TAL) is set to host an exciting lineup of tournaments throughout the 2025 season, bringing fierce competition and top-tier polo action to arenas across the state. This year, TAL will showcase a range of tournaments, including National Arena Delegates Cup, National Arena Bronze Cup and National Arena Chairman’s Cup and various USPA Southwest Circuit events in addition to regular league play. With multiple flights catering to different levels of play, TAL proudly offers something for every player from newcomers to seasoned professionals. Once again in 2025 U.S. Polo Assn. is the official apparel brand for TAL with signature sherpa lined hoodies for each participant. Keeping everybody warm for chilly winter polo.
“On Sunday, the 0-3 Goal game was on another level of fun, G2 drew Bar-Spur, which was Mark and Amada Osburn, and even more impressive their 13yr old son Gus was with them in the arena. They played their best and were tough to match, but at the end of the game G2 prevailed, but just barely. Now, this was only my 6th game to play in the arena for TAL, but I have to say this game was the reason Arena Polo and TAL are my favorite polo to play. The level of fun, friendship, and family bonding at TAL is unlike any sport or hobby I have experienced. Even though I was named MVP of the match, I will always remember playing with Gus as he was truly the most valuable player and asset we have for the future of polo. I look forward to playing him and his family again any time. Looking forward to Dripping Springs.” -Wes Alston
Kicking off the weekend, the National Arena Delegates Cup (hosted by Brookshire Polo Club) served as a true spectacle of high-level arena polo. Featuring six teams in the 6-9 goal division, games saw players giving it their all straight out the gate. Fans were treated to fast-paced, strategic play with each team showcasing what unique skills they brought to the arena this year. All teams will advance to the next stages of competition in rigorous bracket play. Even during opening weekend, each game featured awards for Most Valuable player, Best Playing Pony, and Sportsmanship. Players will not only receive accolades each weekend but can also look forward to being featured in the 2025 end of league awards.
The USPA Southwest Circuit General Puller Tournament (hosted by San Antonio Polo Club) began its initial qualifiers on Saturday, with several heavy-hitting 3-6 goal teams battling it out.
With participation from players and clubs ranging from all over Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, California and Tennessee, the reach of arena polo and TAL continues to expand its reach across the Lone Star State and beyond. The winning teams, along with wildcard entry Proton Polo, advance further into the tournament. Meanwhile, the remaining four teams will continue their journey in the SW Circuit Sherman Memorial Tournament (hosted by the Texas Military Polo Club) at the next location - Dripping Springs Ranch Park located near Austin, TX.
“I am just so proud of Gus for stepping up to play 0-3 goal with us. We were a little worried we may have moved him up too soon, but he really impressed us all in this first TAL weekend! The kids are also playing well together on a C-flight team. It has been our dream to play as a family!” -Amanda Osburn
Sunday saw the USPA Southwest Circuit General Patton Tournament (hosted by Oak Bend Farm). Patton Legacy Sports and Patton Polo is the proud sponsor for this tournament. It is through generous sponsorship and commitment to military and athletic pursuits that Patton Legacy Sports carries on General Patton’s love for the sport of polo and healthy competition. His name has become synonymous with comradery and good sportsmanship-the tournament bearing his namesake continuing to allow horse-lovers to compete in his honor as both competitors and fellow athletes. Teams at the 0-3 goal level went head-to-head for an opportunity to advance. The victorious teams, alongside wildcard entry JD Polo, will advance to the next stage of competition. The remaining four teams have shifted their focus to the SW Circuit Sportsmanship Cup (hosted by the Texas Military Polo Club).
“I was so excited to move up to 3 goal this year and get to play with my mom and dad. I have been practicing with 3 goal teams and felt ready to move up. My sister, Myra, and I also have a really good C-flight team this year!” -Gus Osburn
Additionally, the B and C Flights sponsored by the Polo Training Foundation (PTF) saw several teams competing in league play on Friday. The Polo Training Foundation (PTF) supports polo training at all levels and encourages the highest standards of sportsmanship through healthy competition. It is through the junction of the PTF and organizations such as the Texas Arena League that this initiative is able to reach so many. These lower-handicap flights allowed several new teams to enter the league for the 2025 season. With future locations expected to welcome even more participants, anticipation for the remainder of the season only continues to build.
“After filling in on a C-flight team last year, I knew I wanted to get on a team with my brother this year. I was really proud of winning our games the first weekend. We are really good at talking to each other and helping each other when we play.” -Myra Osburn
As always, the Texas Arena League recognizes players for their outstanding performances in various categories. The 2025 opening weekend featured several notable players who took home prestigious awards:
Galvin Agency Most Valuable Player
Mark Osburn
Zak Coleman
James Glew
Emily Andre
Garrett Bankhead
Loreto Natividad
James Glew
Joss Leufrancois
Niklaus Felhaber
Wes Alston
Drew Luplow
Megan Rahlfs
Faris Hanna
Javier Insua
Nutrena Best Playing Pony
Sarabi -Chad Bowman
Colors -Zak Coleman, owned by Victor Aguilar
Adelina -Nick Cifuni
Dually -Avery Sterr, owned by Jeepers Ragsdale
Biddle -Tiamo Hudspeth, owned by Ben & Stephanie Colburn
Canela -Loreto Natividad
Polly -James Glew
#11 -Will Walton
J-Lo -Mark & Amanda Osburn
Ace -Megan Flynn, owned by Roxy Riggs Mounter
Toscana -Megan Rahlfs, owned by Legends
Monjita Tazona -Faris Hanna
Greco -Javier Insua
Cavalor / Catena Sportsmanship Award
Don Gruntmeir
Nacho Estrada
Joanie Jackson 2x
Ashley Welch
Adrian Aguilar
Stephen Stout
Will Walton
Roxy Riggs Mounter
Gus Osburn
Brady Williams
George Ramon
John Hand
Gustavo Toro
Polo Gear USA Player of the Week – Loreto Natividad, for exceptional offensive play.
Casablanca Defenseman of the Week – Mark Osburn, who dominated on defense.
“Texas Arena League’s 2025 season started off well for G2 Polo. We had a really difficult draw in the first game for the 3-6 goal on Saturday, bowling in against Proton Polo. Steve and Javier are always a force to be reckoned with in the area, but adding Ariel Mancebo to the mix just ups the game to another level. Needless to say, we played hard, and our team prevailed at the end of 4th chukker. Fabian and I played our best, but Loreto was a true MVP of the game.” -Wes Alston
The next stops for the Texas Arena League Classic Division are Dripping Springs Ranch Park, near Austin, San Antonio Rose Palace and back to Brookshire for the finals March 14-16. While Texas Arena League Armadillo Divisions will be played at Legends Polo Club and Brookshire Polo Club featuring the USPA National Arena Bronze Cup and USPA National Arena Chairman’s Cup. As the competition progresses, players as individuals and as part of their teams will look to build on their earlier performances and cement their rankings for the finals. With more teams entering the fray and new locations set to host future matchups, the Texas Arena League 2025 promises an exciting season of polo that you won’t want to miss!
For more information about the Texas Arena league 2025 Season, score updates, and ticket information, please visit texasarenaleague.com or follow Texas Arena League on Facebook and Instagram. You can also get detailed scorekeeping at polosk.com the scorekeeping app.
