Skypointer Closes First $30 Million Venture Capital Fund

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skypointer Capital, operated by a dedicated management team with decades of experience across the investment and operational lifecycle, is announcing the closing of its first Venture Capital fund, reaching a total of USD $30 million to invest in the global technology sector. Skypointer has created a unique product specifically geared towards Family Offices that grants access to the world of Venture Capital (VC) with an emphasis on a more diversified strategy.Through a combination of investments in funds focusing on early-stage startups and direct investments in companies that have already reached mature phases (series C onwards), investors are invited to diversify their VC portfolio through a single ticket covering multiple geographies (United States, Europe, and Latin America), development stages (from pre-seed to growth) and industry verticals. Featured companies in Skypointer fund’s current portfolio include industry leaders such as Scale AI, the artificial intelligence company that recently raised a series F led by Accel along with Nvidia and Amazon; Refurbed, the leading European marketplace for refurbished electronics; and Kushki, a digital payments company in Latin America. These investments exemplify the fund’s focus on identifying and supporting companies with high growth and transformative potential in their respective sectors.“VC has been one of the best-performing assets in the last decade. However, many Family Offices have been harmed by not approaching the space in the right way, through lack of access or insufficient diversification,” said Daniel Sakovics, Partner at Skypointer. “Through Skypointer, many of these investors can now build a risk-adjusted portfolio, but with a greater return potential than a traditional Fund of Funds strategy, and with the added bonus of access to direct investment opportunities.”“Large, sophisticated investment institutions such as endowments and sovereign wealth funds have long combined a hybrid funds-direct approach in venture. We saw the opportunity to create a product that offers a tried and tested strategy to a different segment of the market, who otherwise may not have this level of access”, added Pablo Ortega, Partner at Skypointer.The Skypointer team is helmed by three partners with extensive experience in Venture Capital asset management and entrepreneurship. Pablo Ortega, head of Alternatives at Proaltus and former investment banker, Daniel Sakovics, an investor at several international technology investment funds such as Banco Sabadell and Target Global; and Manuel Serna, entrepreneur and former investor and entrepreneur. The team has previously invested using similar strategies through several institutions and saw a gap in the market to combine their experience and launch Skypointer.About Skypointer Capital:Skypointer is an investment manager of Skypointer Ventures Fund I, where Proaltus Asset Management USA LLC, a subsidiary of Proaltus Group (>$1bn AUM), acts as General Partner. Skypointer deploys a unique strategy designed to capture the high return of Venture Capital while mitigating risk. Skypointer will provide a high level of diversification across verticals, vintages, and geographies in early-stage companies by balancing investments between backing emerging early-stage VCs and direct investments into Series B, C, and D companies alongside Tier 1 Funds. Skypointer Fund has already invested in 12 funds across the United States, Europe, and Latin America, and it has already constructed a portfolio of over 500 startups.IMPORTANT DISCLOSURESThis material has been prepared by Skypointer Capital LLC (“SKYPOINTER”).SKYPOINTER is a subsidiary of PROALTUS USA, INC, a Registered Investment Advisor located in Miami, Florida. The registration above in no way imply that the SEC or any other regulatory agency has endorsed any of the entities, products or services discussed herein.The information in this material is for illustration and discussion purposes only. It is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as, investment, tax or legal advice, any recommendation or opinion regarding the appropriateness or suitability of any investment or strategy, or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any interest in any security, including any interest in a private fund, pool, investment product, managed account or other investment vehicle advised or managed by the Portfolio Manager.Any descriptions involving investment process, investment examples, statistical analysis, investment strategies or risk management techniques are provided for illustration purposes only, will not apply in all situations, may not be fully indicative of any present or future investments, may be changed in the discretion of the Portfolio Manager and are not intended to reflect performance.IMPORTANT INFORMATION:Distribution of this material may be restricted in certain jurisdictions. This material is not intended for distribution or use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.Additional information about Proaltus USA Inc., is also available on the SEC’s website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov

