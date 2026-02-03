Invest Atlanta Announces Business Readiness Loan Fund to Empower Small Businesses Ahead of Major Global Events

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Providing flexible, low-interest capital to help local entrepreneurs scale, create jobs, and compete on a global stage ahead of upcoming international events in Atlanta Invest Atlanta ; in partnership with the City of Atlanta and Showcase Atlanta , is proud to announce the launch of the Atlanta Business Readiness Loan Fund (ABRLF), a groundbreaking pilot initiative designed to equip small businesses with the tools and resources needed to thrive during some of the largest events in the world. With a focus on enhancing marketing, inventory management, and customer experience, the ABRLF offers targeted financial support that will help local entrepreneurs prepare for and capitalize on upcoming large-scale events hosted by the city.“These events are more than just major sporting moments; they are economic catalysts bringing in massive revenue for the city,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “The Atlanta Business Readiness Loan Fund ensures that our small businesses, especially those owned by historically underserved communities, are positioned to grow, hire, and lead as the world turns its eyes to Atlanta.These events include, but are not limited to:• FIFA World Cup 2026• Super Bowl LXII in 2028• NCAA March Madness – Final Four in 2031With applications opening today, ABRLF will provide a flexible, low-interest loan to small businesses operating within the city limits, helping them enhance their visibility, scale operations, improve customer service, and meet increased demand during major events.The loan size includes a minimum of $5,000 and a maximum of $15,000, with a 5% matching requirement. Eligible uses of funds include:• Working Capital to fund Administrative Expenses and Inventory• Customer Experience Enhancements:o Upgrading technology (e.g. POS systems, booking software, mobile payment options)o Improving physical space (e.g. store layout, signage, lighting, seating, or accessibility upgrades)o Enhancing online presence (e.g. website improvements, online ordering systems, customer service chat tools)o Staff training to improve service quality and responsivenesso Creating Loyalty programs or personalized marketing effortso Adding multilingual support to better serve diverse customer bases“Since 2024, Invest Atlanta has supported over 3200 businesses with our innovative resource tools totaling an economic impact of over $125 million,” said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta. “This pathway is about economic inclusion. We want Atlanta’s small business community to win right alongside the city. The ABRLF is our way of turning global attention into local impact."Atlanta’s reputation as a hub for international events continues to grow, and the city is committed to ensuring that local businesses are fully equipped to benefit from the influx of visitors and increased economic activity.“Showcase Atlanta is proud to support the Atlanta Business Readiness Loan Fund by helping ensure local businesses are visible, prepared and connected to opportunity as global events come to our city,” said Lamar Stewart, Interim Executive Director of Showcase Atlanta. “This initiative turns international moments into meaningful, local impact, strengthening small businesses, neighborhoods and the overall economic fabric of Atlanta. In partnership with the City of Atlanta and Invest Atlanta, we’re focused on making sure Atlanta businesses are positioned to participate, compete and thrive.”Additionally, Showcase Atlanta’s vendor directory is an opportunity to increase visibility and revenue for Atlanta’s legacy and small business communities. Business owners can now add, claim or update their listings by visiting https://showcaseatlanta.com/get-involved For more information on eligibility, terms, and how to apply, visit https://www.investatlanta.com/businesses/small-businesses/fifa-world-cup-2026 About the Atlanta Business Readiness Loan FundThe Atlanta Business Readiness Loan Fund ( https://www.investatlanta.com/businesses/small-businesses/small-business-loan-programs ) is a city-supported financial resource designed to prepare and empower small local businesses for economic opportunities tied to large-scale events hosted in Atlanta. The fund promotes equitable growth, economic resilience, and the long-term success of Atlanta’s small business ecosystem.About Invest AtlantaTo advance Atlanta's global competitiveness by growing a strong economy, building vibrant communities, and increasing economic prosperity for all Atlantans.About Showcase AtlantaShowcase Atlanta is a public-private, not-for-profit initiative under the Choose Atlanta umbrella, dedicated to ensuring Atlanta’s small businesses, neighborhoods and cultural community are front and center as national and global events come to the city. The initiative focuses on business readiness, community engagement and amplifying Atlanta’s local culture to create lasting economic and civic impact.

