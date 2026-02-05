Food Processing Innovation: Perten Opens Process NIR Center of Excellence in Stockholm

Paul Morrison, Managing Director, Perten (LEFT), Damien Séroux, SVP, Food Solutions (RIGHT)

A new hub designed to bring customers, applications, and real-time process insight together to turn analytical science into operational value.

CT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perten, a PerkinElmer company and global leader in advanced analytical solutions for food quality control, today announced the opening of its new Process NIR Center of Excellence at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.The Center of Excellence has been created as a collaborative environment, inviting customers and Perten experts to work together to accelerate the practical application of process near-infrared (NIR) technology. The goal is simple: help manufacturers move faster from questions to answers, and from data to decisions, while reducing risk along the way.Across the food value chain, manufacturers are under pressure to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and meet increasingly demanding quality goals. While process NIR technology offers powerful real-time insight, adoption levels increase significantly when customers are able to clearly link analytical performance to real-world process outcomes. The Stockholm Center of Excellence is designed to address these challenges while helping customers achieve their long-term goals.At the facility, customers experience live demonstrations of Perten’s benchtop, in-line, and on-line NIR analyzers using real samples and processes, illustrating how continuous measurement enables tighter control, faster responses to variability, and confident automation. The Center of Excellence underscores Perten’s commitment to accelerating customer science by combining advanced instrumentation with deep expertise and hands-on collaboration to support the shift from traditional lab testing to future‑proof, real-time process monitoring.“The Stockholm Process NIR Center of Excellence marks an important step in our journey to help customers transform how food is produced,” said Paul Morrison, Managing Director of Perten. “By enabling smarter process control, process NIR can support reduced waste, improved margins, and lower energy consumption. Most importantly, this center gives us a place to collaborate directly with customers, exchange ideas, and co-develop solutions that deliver measurable value.”The Center of Excellence complements Perten’s global network of technical support and application development resources. Perten maintains an extensive library of validated calibrations supporting markets such as grains and cereals, feed production, dairy processing, snack foods, sugar refinement, processed meats, ethanol production, edible oils, and more, enabling faster deployment and reduced implementation risk for customers worldwide.“By bringing expertise into a shared, physical space, the Process NIR Center of Excellence reinforces Perten’s leadership in process analytical technology and is a perfect illustration of PerkinElmer’s approach of co-innovating with customers,” said Dirk Bontridder, CEO of PerkinElmer. “The facility is purpose‑built to foster long‑term partnerships through structured, hands‑on engagement, ranging from application‑specific demonstrations and expert consultations to training programs, customer showcases, and immersive workshops. Together, these experiences create a collaborative environment where ideas turn into innovation, helping customers move more quickly and confidently from analytical potential to real operational impact.”About PerkinElmerPerkinElmer is a global leader in analytical, measurement, testing, and bespoke life sciences services, serving customers across the life sciences, applied & industrial, and food markets. Drawing on nearly 90 years of pioneering innovation and engineering expertise, we support the science of our customers with insights of the highest standards of safety, quality and compliance for vital therapeutics, the integrity of the global food chain, the performance and sustainability of critical materials, and the sustainability of our environment.Our Perten food safety portfolio offers world-leading grain, flour, feed, and dairy analysis solutions for food processors worldwide.Together with scientists, laboratory and quality leaders, and manufacturing operators worldwide, our 5,000 colleagues in 35 countries empower progress by providing trusted insights and services for a healthier, safer, and more sustainable world.Visit www.perkinelmer.com

