Derby / Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5004094
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 8/27/2023 at approximately 0500 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Newport City, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Christopher Gordon
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/27/2023, at approximately 0500 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a reported sexual assault on Main Street in the City of Newport, VT. After a lengthy investigation and comparison of DNA evidence, probable cause was established that Christopher Gordon (38) committed the offenses of Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct. Gordon turned himself in for processing on 10/30/2024.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/3/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.