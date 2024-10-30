Derby / Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5004094

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 8/27/2023 at approximately 0500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Newport City, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

ACCUSED: Christopher Gordon

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/27/2023, at approximately 0500 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a reported sexual assault on Main Street in the City of Newport, VT. After a lengthy investigation and comparison of DNA evidence, probable cause was established that Christopher Gordon (38) committed the offenses of Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct. Gordon turned himself in for processing on 10/30/2024.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/3/2024 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.