Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,080 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,227 in the last 365 days.

Derby / Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5004094

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 8/27/2023 at approximately 0500 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Newport City, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Gordon                                              

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/27/2023, at approximately 0500 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a reported sexual assault on Main Street in the City of Newport, VT. After a lengthy investigation and comparison of DNA evidence, probable cause was established that Christopher Gordon (38) committed the offenses of Sexual Assault and Lewd and Lascivious Conduct. Gordon turned himself in for processing on 10/30/2024.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/3/2024 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Orleans County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby / Sexual Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more