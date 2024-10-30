Shumaker, Robert Half, Protiviti, Huntington National Bank and Siegfried Group Sign Leases for 70,000+ SF at One South

One South in Charlotte, NC Lobby of One South in Charlotte, NC THREE, the amenity space on the third floor of One South in Charlotte, NC

Influx of leasing activity signifies a long-term commitment to uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trinity Partners and One South ownership are pleased to announce that national law firm Shumaker has executed an early 10-year lease renewal at One South, extending their lease for 39,487 square feet until 2036. In addition, several other tenants have signed or renewed leases at the 40-story Class-A office tower at Trade & Tryon, demonstrating a long-term commitment to doing business in uptown Charlotte.Founded in 1925, Shumaker is a full-service business law firm with more than 300 lawyers and advisers, 60 paralegals and 555 employees in its 12 offices throughout the country. Currently, Shumaker employs 78 in its Charlotte office at One South. The company has leased the entire 22nd floor and most of the 23rd floor of One South for the past 10 years. Broker Mike Fahey with CBRE represented Shumaker.“Renewing our lease made perfect sense because it strengthens our longstanding commitment to the Charlotte community,” said Shumaker Senior Partner Phil Chubb. “We have quite a milestone next year – our firm’s 100th anniversary. We can’t think of a better place to launch our next 100 years than right here at One South. We look forward to continuing our uptown journey here, contributing to the growth and vibrancy of the city.”Robert Half and Protiviti also recently signed a new shared lease for 14,232 square feet at One South. Robert Half is the world’s first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. With more than 400 locations worldwide, Robert Half offers contract talent, permanent placement and executive search services, and is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm. With more than 90 offices in 25 countries, Protiviti provides clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR risk and internal audit. National broker Mike Nelson and local brokers Jaime Boast and Alex Durham with JLL represented these entities.Huntington National Bank, which opened its first Carolinas office at One South in December, recently signed a lease to expand its space from 10,864 square feet to 22,526 square feet, now occupying the entire 18th floor. Huntington plans to invest significantly in the Carolinas over the next five years, adding more than 350 employees across multiple business lines and 55 retail branches. Broker Mark Decherd represented Huntington.The Siegfried Group, LLP also renewed its lease for 5,350 square feet at One South. The national entrepreneurial leadership organization provides financial executives leadership advisory, financial advisory and talent delivery services. Local brokers Christianna Williams and Zach McLaren with Cresa represented Siegfried.“We’re thrilled to see that the ownership’s focus on building market-leading, quality amenities supported by hospitality-forward programming and service is resonating with new and current tenants,” said Rhea Greene, Managing Partner at Trinity Partners, which represented the landlord in all transactions. “It is incredibly rewarding to see their investment pay off in the form of new leases and renewals.”Three, One South’s 22,000-square-foot tenant amenity, sets a new standard for office amenities in Charlotte. Designed by Gensler and managed by Onsite, the $7 million renovation of the entire third floor provides an unmatched, fully staffed tenant experience, including made-to-order coffee, food and cocktails in the Café; gaming and golf simulator rooms; and a world-class conference and event center that fits up to 120 people. One of Three’s most unique features is a retractable glass wall creating an indoor/outdoor terrace overlooking Trade and Tryon.Earlier this year, One South reopened the former Charlotte Athletic Club as One Athletics following a $2 million transformation of the 30,000-square-foot facility. High-end upgrades included the first pickleball court inside the I-277 loop, a completely refinished basketball court, modernized locker rooms, updated Functional Training Zone, luxury finishes, state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, and programming with boutique classes including yoga, Pilates and strength training, as well as personal training and digital content to enhance the wellness experience, all managed through the One Athletics app. One South tenants receive highly discounted membership rates at One Athletics, adding to the appeal for new and renewing tenants.For updates on One South and leasing information, please visit www.onesouthclt.com ###ABOUT ONE SOUTHOne South on the Plaza is a 40-story Class-A office tower is perfectly situated at Trade & Tryon in uptown Charlotte and known as the center of the city’s business and office activity. Since 2015, a total of $100 million has been spent to renovate the building’s lobby, plaza, and exterior façade, including new street-level retail (home to Eddie V’s, Tupelo Honey, and Devon & Blakely). One South totals about 850,000 square feet of office across 40 floors with an average floorplate size of 23,000 square feet.Three, One South’s crown jewel amenity level, encompasses the entirety of the third floor and provides an unmatched tenant experience with full-service programming and a retractable glass wall overlooking the heart of the city at Trade & Tryon. The building’s plaza connects to uptown’s Overstreet Mall, and includes popular retailers like Walgreens, Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A. Current office tenants include Optomi, SCOR Global Life Americas, Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, Ridgemont Equity Partners, William Blair & Company and Industrious.ABOUT SHUMAKERThe Shumaker team of more than 300 lawyers and advisors is a premier provider of legal and legislative solutions, focused on being a positive and impactful difference maker for our clients and in the communities we serve.ABOUT TRINITY PARTNERSTrinity Partners is a full-service commercial real estate firm serving corporate users and institutional owners throughout the United States, with service lines ranging from landlord representation and occupier services to property management and investment sales. They are known for their entrepreneurial spirit, best-in-class performance, and respected team of commercial real estate professionals, who are directly responsible for the company’s success and collaborative culture. The firm currently leases and/or manages over 36 million square feet of office, industrial, mixed-use, and retail space across the region through their five offices in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.