MPD Seeking Public’s Assistance in Robbery Investigation

(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a robbery that occurred in Northwest and are working to determine how the robbery victim was injured.

On Sunday, October 27, 2024, at approximately 5:00 a.m., officers responded to the report of a man found unconscious in the 500 block of T Street, Northwest. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of critical injuries. Detectives worked through the day Sunday to identify the man, and ultimately learned his identity after friends reported him missing.

ongoing investigation has determined that the man was the robbed by two suspects while walking in the block. Detectives are still working to determine how the victim sustained his injuries.

The robbery suspects have been linked to three additional offenses that occurred Sunday morning:

Assault with Intent to Rob : At approximately 5:50 a.m., the two suspects approached the victims in the 1900 block of 14th Street, Northwest, assaulted them and attempted to rob them of their possessions. The suspects fled without obtaining any of the victim’s property. CCN: 24166856

Robbery Fear : At approximately 5:55 a.m., the two suspects approached the victim in the 1800 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest. The suspects demanded and successfully obtained the victim’s property. The victim was uninjured. CCN: 24166854

Robbery Fear : At approximately 7:22 a.m., the two suspects approached the victim in the 900 block of Rhode Island, Avenue, Northeast. The suspects demanded and successfully obtained the victim’s property. The victim was uninjured. CCN: 24166870

The suspects and their vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the images and video below:

https://youtu.be/zYIr5HpawWQ

Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Anyone who may have seen or heard something suspicious in the 500 block of T Street, Northwest, or the surrounding area around 5:00 a.m. Sunday is asked to call police or text police. Investigators are also asking residents in the area to review surveillance cameras.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24166858

