ACLJ Films Announces Halloween Premiere of Prime Time Special, "For the Love of God: Save Our Country”

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACLJ Films will premiere their new prime time special, "For the Love of God: Save Our Country,” on Thursday, October 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The Halloween airing will be available free of charge on all ACLJ platforms including YouTube Rumble , Facebook, X and ACLJ.org Hosted by Logan Sekulow, "For the Love of God: Save Our Country" puts an inspirational spotlight on people standing up for their faith and being a true light in the darkness. It features familiar faces like Tulsi Gabbard, basketball superstar Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic), Christian rock icon Michael Sweet (Stryper), and many others."Even when our Christian faith has come under attack, believers are fighting back and empowering other Christians to take a stand,” says Sekulow. "It’s going to take all of us praying and taking action if we’re going to Save Our Country."About ACLJ: The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), focusing on the preservation and defense of constitutional rights, is based in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.ACLJ.org

