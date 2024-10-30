News Advisory: Gov. Cox to host Starter Home Groundbreaking Ceremony

MEDIA ADVISORY
Oct. 30, 2024
Contact:
Robert Carroll
Office of the Governor
(801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov
Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host Starter Home Groundbreaking Ceremony
What:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of new single-family detached starter homes as part of the administration’s affordable housing initiative.
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson
Steve Waldrip, Senior Advisor for Housing
Jed Nilson, Nilson Homes
Treasurer Marlo Oaks
Sen. Fillmore
Rep. Musselman
Rep. Whyte
Rep. Gwynn
Weber County Commissioner Bolos
Weber County Commissioner Froerer
Weber County Commissioner Harvey
When:
Thursday, Oct. 31 at 9:00 a.m.
Where:
2850 W 2600 N in Weber County (PDF Map here)
# # #