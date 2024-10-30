Submit Release
News Advisory: Gov. Cox to host Starter Home Groundbreaking Ceremony

MEDIA ADVISORY

Oct. 30, 2024

Contact:

Robert Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host Starter Home Groundbreaking Ceremony

What:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of new single-family detached starter homes as part of the administration’s affordable housing initiative.

Who: 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson

Steve Waldrip, Senior Advisor for Housing

Jed Nilson, Nilson Homes

Treasurer Marlo Oaks

Sen. Fillmore

Rep. Musselman

Rep. Whyte

Rep. Gwynn

Weber County Commissioner Bolos

Weber County Commissioner Froerer

Weber County Commissioner Harvey

When: 

Thursday, Oct. 31 at 9:00 a.m.

Where:

2850 W 2600 N in Weber County (PDF Map here)

# # # 

