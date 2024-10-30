News Advisory: Gov. Cox to host Starter Home Groundbreaking Ceremony

MEDIA ADVISORY Oct. 30, 2024 Contact: Robert Carroll Office of the Governor (801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host Starter Home Groundbreaking Ceremony What: Gov. Spencer J. Cox will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the construction of new single-family detached starter homes as part of the administration’s affordable housing initiative. Who: Gov. Spencer J. Cox Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson Steve Waldrip, Senior Advisor for Housing Jed Nilson, Nilson Homes Treasurer Marlo Oaks Sen. Fillmore Rep. Musselman Rep. Whyte Rep. Gwynn Weber County Commissioner Bolos Weber County Commissioner Froerer Weber County Commissioner Harvey When: Thursday, Oct. 31 at 9:00 a.m. Where: 2850 W 2600 N in Weber County (PDF Map here) # # #

