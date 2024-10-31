ARTIE Named One of Arizona’s Most Creative Companies

Pet Food Innovator Expands Production, Adds New Flavors, and Backs Animal Welfare

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meet your dog’s new personal chef. Artie, the pet food company that is reinventing meal-time for pets with ultra-convenient, home-cooked meals for pets, has been named one of Arizona’s 40 Most Creative Companies in AZ Big Media’s “Profiles in Success” Awards. This honor, presented by AZ Big Media and Arizona Business Magazine, celebrates companies that excel in creativity, defined by innovative products, cutting-edge technology, and processes that set them apart.“Both our founding families are rooted here in Phoenix, so it’s a special kind of honor to be recognized among Arizona businesses,” said Scott Eller, Artie co-founder. “Our mission began with the belief that pets deserve minimally processed whole foods, that are shelf stable and easily prepared at home—a real gap we saw in the market. The Artie appliance brings this vision to life, making it simple for pet owners to serve warm, nutritious meals at the push of a button. This recognition underscores the impact of bringing something new and valuable to pet owners, not just here in Arizona but across the country.”Since winning the 2023 Purina Pet Care Innovation Prize—which spotlights startups poised to reshape the pet industry—Artie has charted an ambitious path. The company recently opened a production facility in Lenexa, Kansas, supporting U.S. farmers and local economies while allowing Artie to responsibly source the ingredients and prepare for full-scale production in 2025.Artie’s personalized meal plans ship directly to your door each month, and their unique countertop appliance, the first of its kind in the pet industry, gently cooks each meal in only 3 minutes. Since its soft launch, customers have been raving: “It feels like I’m making it homemade,” shared one delighted user, while another called Artie “an answer to a prayer.”Building on this success, Artie is set to launch two new recipes in November. The Beef & Barley Harvest Bowl combines USDA-certified beef with hearty vegetables and grains in a savory beef bone broth, while the Chicken Power Bowl offers a protein packed and 100% freeze-dried raw recipe in chicken bone broth, designed especially for picky eaters.“Pet parents want the best for their animals, and we’re committed to providing it,” Eller added. “But being part of this community also means using our resources to support the broader needs of pets, especially those without families.”Artie’s community commitment is seen in its new partnership with Heidi’s Village, a Phoenix organization working to unite the animal welfare community and inspire the innovation, advocacy, and change necessary to find a home for every pet. Through this collaboration, Artie will help provide fresh, nutritious meals to dogs awaiting adoption.“At Artie, we’re redefining pet meals through convenient, home-cooked meals, local sourcing, and meaningful community support,” Eller said. “This recognition is a testament to our immensely creative team that focuses every day on improving the health and wellness of pets through whole food nutrition.”For more information on Artie’s pet food offerings and upcoming flavors, visit www.FeedArtie.com ###About ArtieArtie delivers warm, home-cooked meals for pets through its unique appliance and board-certified veterinary nutritionistapproved Harvest Bowls, designed to offer pets high-quality nutrition with the convenience of ready-made meals. For more information please visit www.feedartie.com

