IDFPR Launches New Online Professional Licensing System

ILLINOIS, October 30 - First professions introduced on the new CORE system as part of a multiyear regulatory approach





CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced today the launch of the The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced today the launch of the Comprehensive Online Regulatory Environment (CORE) , its new online licensing system, for the first set of IDFPR-licensed professionals. The new online process eliminates the need for paper applications, gives applicants more control over their application materials, and helps prevent deficient applications from being submitted. In addition to creating a streamlined online application process, CORE features a simplified review process for all license applications received by IDFPR.





"Everyone wanting to earn a living in Illinois in the 21st century should have tools of the times available so they can be licensed and get to work as soon as possible," said IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto, Jr. "Combined with our steps to streamline our current processes, CORE demonstrates our commitment to fulfilling that mission for the betterment of Illinois, and I look forward to our team fully transitioning our services to this new system over the next two years."





Today's launch of CORE marks the first completed step of a planned, multiphase approach by IDFPR over the next two years that will ensure applications for more than 300 license types and records for more than 1.2 million professionals are properly transitioned. IDFPR's CORE is a result of its work with Tyler Technologies, a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. CORE is built on their State Regulatory Platform Suite, which allows regulatory agencies like IDFPR to oversee professional and occupational licenses.





Starting today, new applicants seeking initial licensure for three license types (clinical psychologists, nail technicians, and music therapists) will submit their applications online using CORE. IDFPR selected these three license types to test and ensure CORE's functionality, while preparing to add all other professions licensed by IDFPR across five additional phases over the next two years. The next phases are:





Phase 1 Three pilot professions added to test system functionality. New applications only for clinical psychologists, nail technicians, and music therapists. This phase was completed on October 30, 2024. Phase 2 Add all remaining Division of Professional Regulation (DPR) professions with manual or paper processes, with a priority on healthcare professions. This phase will be for new applications only. Phase 3 Full regulatory transition for DPR. Phase 4 Full regulatory transition for the Division of Real Estate. Phase 5 Full regulatory transition for the Division of Banking. Phase 6 Full regulatory transition for the Division of Financial Institutions.

"Today, we write the first chapter of the next success story for all of Illinois," said Acting Director of Professional Regulation Camile Lindsay. "While all great stories take time to complete, we know how this one will end: redefining the professional licensing process so even more qualified workers can provide essential services to the people of Illinois."





To create a streamlined review process, CORE features a user-friendly interface with improved communications. Prospective licensees will be notified directly within the system when applications are received, reviewed, and licenses are issued by the Department—eliminating the need for paper mail and email responses from the Department. In addition, enforcement services (including complaint intake and review, document tracking, and investigations) will be transitioned to CORE. IDFPR will make user guides available online as more services are added to CORE, while continuing its diligent work in reviewing and issuing licenses to qualified applicants under its current processes.





"We are pleased to work with the IDFPR to improve the professional licensing process in Illinois with Tyler's software," said General Manager, Tyler Illinois Deanna Gronlie Cook. "Our State Regulatory Platform Suite is fully configurable, making it easy for users to add license types, rules, and processes when new legislation or regulatory requirements are enacted. We are confident this application will enhance the licensing process for various professionals in the state."





IDFPR will make an announcement when each CORE implementation phase is completed. More information about professional licensing in Illinois may be found on IDFPR's website: idfpr.illinois.gov



