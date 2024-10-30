St Johnsbury/Sexual Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4008079
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: Mid August 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Concord, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault
ACCUSED: Damion Marcy
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/19/24, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into a reported sexual assault. The investigation led to the arrest of Damion Marcy from Concord, VT. On 10/30/24, Marcy was cited to appear in Essex County Court for sexual assault on 11/19/24.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Essex County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sgt Lyle Decker
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Troop A East
VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.