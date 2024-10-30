Submit Release
St Johnsbury/Sexual Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4008079

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Det SGT Lyle Decker                           

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Mid August 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Concord, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault

 

ACCUSED: Damion Marcy                                          

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/19/24, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into a reported sexual assault. The investigation led to the arrest of Damion Marcy from Concord, VT. On 10/30/24, Marcy was cited to appear in Essex County Court for sexual assault on 11/19/24. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/24 at 0830 hours          

COURT: Essex County

LODGED - LOCATION:      

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Detective Sgt Lyle Decker

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Troop A East

VSP-St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

