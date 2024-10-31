Global music industry launches its verified .MUSIC domain name and MusicID

.MUSIC Domain Name and verified MusicID Constantine Roussos (.MUSIC Founder & CEO)

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The .MUSIC registry announces the global launch of the community-based .MUSIC top-level domain name extension and its verified MusicID.

Today, the global music industry and community takes a transformative step forward with the official launch of the .MUSIC domain name. All members of the music community can now register .MUSIC on a first come, first serve basis. Designed to provide verified digital identities for music artists, creators, songwriters, industry professionals, organizations and brands, .MUSIC will provide a trusted, vetted and secure digital space and safe haven for legal music consumption.

The registration and use of .MUSIC is exclusive to verified members of the global music community, enabling them to protect, control and oversee their music identities across the Internet. In a time of increasing concern about non-consensual AI deepfakes, voice cloning, and the unauthorized use of the music community's intellectual property, .MUSIC offers a credible solution to these challenging problems. The .MUSIC domain fosters a more trustworthy and transparent global music ecosystem by helping fans and platforms easily identify music (or content) created by real, authenticated humans and music (or content) entirely generated by unaccountable AI or bots.

“For the first time in music history, the global music industry will be able to register their unique .MUSIC name and verified digital music identity,” says Constantine Roussos, the Greek-Cypriot Founder and CEO of .MUSIC. “The .MUSIC domain and its connected MusicID will provide a trusted, secure, and authentic music-centric Internet where the global music community can safely connect, engage, transact and thrive.”

“The .MUSIC launch marks a pivotal moment for the music industry to reclaim control of their digital footprint. By offering verified MusicIDs, we are giving the global music community the ability to secure their digital identity, protect their creative works, and ensure that their presence online is authentic and safeguarded from impersonation, fraud, and AI misuse,” says Marina Roussou, the Executive Director of id.MUSIC, the exclusive music identity provider for .MUSIC.

“As a domain for the global music community, available only to verified artists, companies and organisations active in the music ecosystem, .MUSIC will be a valuable tool, strengthening trust and assuring authenticity. IFPI have been longstanding supporters of this initiative,” says Victoria Oakley, the CEO of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) representing the recording industry worldwide.

“The launch of .MUSIC verified digital identities is an important step forward in the effort to deliver a safe, trustworthy space for artists, fans, and the global music community. Congratulations to the entire .MUSIC team!” says Mitch Glazier, the Chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) representing labels that collectively create 90% of recorded music sold in the United States.

“We are pleased to see the launch of .MUSIC, a project that we believe will strengthen the global music community by creating a new level of trust, connection and reliability between all the players involved and, most importantly, with music consumers. CISAC has been a longstanding supporter of the .MUSIC initiative and we are delighted to see this ambitious project reaching the finishing line and coming to fruition,” says Gadi Oron, the Director General of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC), the world's largest network in the creative sector with 227 societies in 116 countries.

“On behalf of the International Music Council, I extend our warmest congratulations on the occasion of .MUSIC going live on October 8. We celebrate this monumental achievement aimed at offering dependable and secure digital domains for music globally. This is perfectly in line with the Five Music Rights and we are delighted to be part of it,” says Dr. Sheila C. Woodward, the President of the International Music Council (IMC), the world's largest network of music organizations and institutions in 150 countries with direct access to over 1,000 organizations and 600 million persons through its members.

“Today’s music industry is global and digitised. ICMP is pleased to partner .MUSIC. The newly launched .MUSIC online domain name provides a global gateway for music creators and businesses around the world,” says John Phelan, the Director General of the International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP) representing the music publishing industry worldwide.

“The .MUSIC domain is launching at a vital time for the music industry. The NMPA applauds this ambitious initiative and the protections it offers creators who face evolving threats to authenticity from AI,” says David Israelite, President and CEO of the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) representing American music publishers and their songwriting partners.

“With the music industry currently at a pivotal moment in time when it comes to protecting human creation in the face of AI and other disruptive technologies, the launch of the .MUSIC domain is another welcome tool that will help ensure authenticity and trust between artists, businesses and consumers alike. IMPF has been an active supporter of the community-based .MUSIC top-level domain for over a decade, so we're incredibly aware of and grateful for the hard work that has got us to this point,” says Ger Hatton, the Counsel to the Board of Directors of the Independent Music Publishers International Forum (IMPF) representing independent music publishing companies worldwide.

“.MUSIC places security, respect for rights, and innovation at the heart of its approach. The FIM is proud to have contributed to the success of this project through its continuous support. Beyond a mere domain name, .MUSIC offers a high value-added service to professional musicians,” says Benoît Machuel, the General Secretary of the International Federation of Musicians (FIM) representing musicians’ trade unions, guilds and associations worldwide.

“The Recording Academy is thrilled to continue our support of the .MUSIC initiative, especially during a time of such immense evolution of our industry where it has never been more important to protect human creativity. From its inception, the project has sought to provide a safe and reliable digital domain for music creators, and it will foster more trust and security for our entire music ecosystem,” says Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYS.

“A2IM has supported the .MUSIC initiative from the outset, and we’re thrilled to see it become a reality. This domain fosters trust, connection, and reliability within the global music community. It will create a safe, innovative ecosystem that benefits artists, labels, and music consumers alike, fulfilling our shared vision for a stronger, more unified industry,” says Dr. Richard James Burgess, the President and CEO of the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) representing the collective voice of independent music.

“IMPALA’s aims include effectively tackling infringement and giving music consumers the best digital infrastructure based on trust and security. A community run .MUSIC system with commitments prevailed with support from IMPALA and others in the sector. It’s great that the .MUSIC domains are now available and will be administered in a way that achieves our mutual objectives and creates a safe and innovative ecosystem. This is part of our mission of growing the independent music sector in Europe,” says Helen Smith, the Executive Chair of the Independent Music Companies Association (IMPALA) representing prominent independent music companies and national trade associations in Europe.

“The International Music Managers Forum (IMMF) and Music Managers Forum – US (MMF-US) congratulate .MUSIC on their launch. This development offers artists and their teams access to a new top-level domain name extension and opportunities to verify digital identities as AI and deep fakes escalate the long-standing issues of trust and veracity online. Representing artists and managers worldwide, IMMF and MMF-US are always interested in connecting our communities with innovation and tools that create a more trustworthy online ecosystem for artists and fans,” says Neeta Ragoowansi, the President of International Music Managers Forum (IMMF) and Music Managers Forum - US (MMF-US) representing national and regional associations of self-managed artists and managers from over 50 countries.



About .MUSIC

.MUSIC is the trusted, safe and secure top-level domain name and verified MusicID for the global music community and industry. The .MUSIC initiative is supported by one of the largest international music coalitions ever assembled, including the most prominent and influential music organizations representing over 95% of global music consumed. It is a global music community-based and industry-led effort to create verified .MUSIC top-level domain with music-tailored policies and enhanced safeguards to protect intellectual property and the rights of music creators globally, giving them full control of their brand identity and their music assets, including directly owning their relationships with fans and customers. The .MUSIC top-level domain provides a music-centric Internet, a thriving, vibrant, and innovative ecosystem that promotes legitimate music creation, access, and distribution, where the global music community securely connects, interacts and transacts. For more information, visit: https://registry.music



About id.MUSIC

id.MUSIC is the exclusive music identity provider (IDP) for the .MUSIC top-level domain name that serves the global music community and industry. It provides a verified .MUSIC domain name and global MusicID that protects music name, image, likeness and voice (NILV) intellectual property rights. By mandating identity verification for .MUSIC registrants, all music digital music identities are protected from impersonators, fraudsters, AI clones, bots and cybersquatters. For more information, visit: https://www.id.music



For media press inquiries, contact media@registry.music

