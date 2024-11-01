Indigo Auto Group’s Houston Exotics Service Center Now Open

The Houston Exotics Service Center

All-New, State-of-the-Art Facility Includes 30 Lifts and Climate Controlled Storage for up to 85 Vehicles

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houston Exotics Service Center , a state-of-the-art 50,000 square-foot addition to the Houston Exotics campus, is now open and accepting appointments. Located at 13921 North Freeway, Houston, TX, the facility marks a major expansion for the campus, which includes Lamborghini Houston, McLaren Houston, and Rolls- Royce North Houston. Specializing in Factory Accessories, Scheduled Maintenance, Restoration, and Acquisitions, the Houston Exotics Service Center is set to elevate the standard for automotive care in the region. indiGO Auto Group is thrilled to introduce the Houston Exotics Service Center, one of the largest and most advanced facilities of its kind in the country,” said General Manager Pablo Delgado. “With 30 lifts, room for 85 vehicles, and a team of top-tier technicians, we are equipped to deliver fast, efficient service while providing an exceptional experience for our clients.”Designed to provide a seamless service experience, the indiGO Houston Exotics Service Center not only offers faster turnaround times but also features indoor, climate-controlled storage for up to 85 vehicles while they’re being serviced. This ensures that every car is kept in pristine condition throughout its time at the facility, offering peace of mind to customers with luxury and exotic vehicles.“We’ve invested heavily in this facility to ensure that we can not only reduce wait times but also provide the highest level of care for our customers’ vehicles,” Delgado added. “Our climate- controlled storage adds an extra layer of protection, ensuring that cars are safeguarded from the elements while in our care.”While built with luxury and exotic brands in mind, the Houston Exotics Service Center welcomes all makes and models for exotic and hypercar vehicles. Equipped with the latest technology, the facility’s highly trained technicians handle everything from routine maintenance to complex repairs and full rebuilds, ensuring that all vehicles receive expert care.At the heart of the Houston Exotics Service Center's distinction is its team of certified technicians, whose expertise spans some of the most prestigious automotive brands. The facility proudly boasts five Lamborghini Master Certified and one Professional Certified technician, ensuring that Lamborghini owners receive the precision care their vehicles demand. The McLaren team includes specialists with Senior, Motorsports, and P1/Speedtail certifications, capable of expertly servicing McLaren’s most advanced models. Rolls-Royce clients benefit from the skill of three Certified Rolls-Royce technicians. Additionally, all eight of the center’s technicians are EV Certified, demonstrating a forward-thinking approach to both traditional and electric vehicle service. This extensive range of certifications highlights indiGO’s commitment to excellence and positions the Houston Exotics Service Center as a leader in servicing high- performance and luxury vehicles.“At indiGO Auto Group, we’re dedicated to exceeding our customers’ expectations, no matter where their vehicle was purchased,” said Kelly Wolf, CEO of indiGO Auto Group. “The Houston Exotics Service Center is a testament to that commitment, providing an unparalleled service experience for all types of vehicles.”The Houston Exotics Service Center is now open and accepting appointments. For more information or to schedule a service, call (281) 248-8400 or visit indigoautogroup.com With its cutting-edge technology, expert technicians, and climate-controlled storage, the Houston Exotics Service Center is poised to become the premier destination for luxury and exotic vehicle care in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and the surrounding area.About indiGO Auto GroupindiGO Auto Group is the destination for everyone who shares a passion for automobiles, providing unique access to brands we dream to drive, with experiences, insights, and connections for fellow enthusiasts that inspire and reward owners. indiGO Auto Group represents 28 franchised dealerships and service centers in 10 United States markets, including Houston, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas, St. Louis, Missouri and Fort Collins, Colorado plus Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside, Redwood City, San Francisco and Marin County, California. Dealership destinations include Porsche Sugar Land; Porsche and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston; Lamborghini and McLaren Houston; Porsche and Cavallino Rosso St. Louis; Porsche Little Rock; Porsche Service Center Chesterfield; Porsche Fort Collins; Porsche San Francisco; Ferrari Silicon Valley; Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen Marin; Jaguar and Land Rover Riverside; BMW and Porsche Palm Springs; Bentley, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi and Rimac of Rancho Mirage. indiGO Auto Group also operates the state-of-the- art indiGO Performance & Experience Center in Thermal, California, offering multiple dynamic track experiences. For more information, visit indigoautogroup.com###

