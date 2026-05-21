Quechan Casino Resort Welcomes Psychic Medium Theresa Caputo On Saturday, August 22nd

Quechan Casino Resort Theresa Caputo

WINTERHAVEN, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quechan Casino Resort is proud to welcome Theresa Caputo to Quechan Casino Resort Pipa Event Center on Saturday, August 22nd at 8pm.Known worldwide as the “Long Island Medium” from the hit TLC series of the same name, Caputo has spent more than two decades connecting audiences with messages from loved ones who have passed on. Through her live show, “Theresa Caputo Live: The Experience,” she brings audiences an evening filled with personal stories, humor, and emotional moments as she connects with audience members and delivers messages from loved ones.In addition to her successful television career, Caputo is a New York Times bestselling author and has written several books, including There’s More to Life Than This, You Can’t Make This Stuff Up, Good Grief, and Good Mourning. Her Podcast, Hey Spirit! With Theresa Caputo, provides virtual readings to people from around the world, providing closure as they commune with their departed loved ones.Caputo first gained national recognition through Long Island Medium, which aired for 14 seasons and followed her life as a wife, mother, and practicing medium. Her latest television series, Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits, premiered on Lifetime in 2024 and follows Caputo as she continues sharing readings and personal stories with audiences across the country.Caputo will deliver live readings to select audience members throughout the evening; however, purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading. Tickets are on sale now and available online or through the Quechan Casino Resort Box Office. For more information, visit Quechan Casino Resort.For tickets, visit playqcr.com/entertainment or call (877) 783-2426. All shows are 21 and over. All times are listed in Arizona time.About Quechan Casino ResortLocated in Winterhaven, CA, just minutes from Yuma, AZ, Quechan Casino Resort offers a premier destination for gaming, dining, entertainment, and hospitality. The resort features a state-of-the-art casino floor with 1,000 slot machines, 15 table games, along with year-round promotions. Guests can enjoy 162 spacious hotel rooms and suites, relax poolside, and dine at Ironwood Steakhouse, Gila Blend Food Court, Sidewinders Bar & Grill, and Ocotillo Buffet. Live entertainment takes center stage at the 20,000-square-foot Pipa Event Center, hosting legendary musical acts, top comedians, and concerts for every taste.Quechan Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.For more information, visit playqcr.com.Follow us:facebook.com/QuechanCasinoResort

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