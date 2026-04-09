Audi Marin Earns Prestigious Magna Society Elite Award From Audi Of America

Magna Society Elite Award from Audi of America

Magna Society Elite Award from Audi of America

Audi Marin

Audi Marin

Audi Marin

Audi Marin

Dealership is One of Only 20 Audi Locations Nationwide to Earn Distinction

This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team,”
— Ben Hannah, General Manager of Audi Marin
SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audi Marin, part of the indiGO Auto Group, is proud to announce it has been recognized as one of the top-performing Audi dealerships in the nation, earning the highly coveted Magna Society Elite Award from Audi of America.

The recognition comes as Audi celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Magna Society program. This designation is reserved for an exclusive group of just 20 dealerships out of more than 300 Audi dealers across the United States, recognizing outstanding performance in sales, customer satisfaction, and overall business excellence.

The Magna Society was created by Audi to identify and recognize dealerships that go above and beyond standard business objectives and sales targets. To qualify, dealerships must demonstrate strong engagement in sales and service programs while adhering to rigorous business processes and operational standards. The Elite distinction represents the highest level within this program, awarded only to the top-performing dealers in the network.

“We are incredibly proud to be named a Magna Society Elite dealer,” said Ben Hannah, General Manager of Audi Marin. “This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as our commitment to delivering an exceptional experience for every customer who walks through our doors.”

This achievement underscores Audi Marin’s leadership within the Audi dealer network and its continued focus on performance, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Audi Marin is located at 700 Francisco Blvd., W, in San Rafael, CA. Hours of operation are 9:00am-7:00pm, Monday through Saturday. For more information about Audi Marin, please visit: https://www.audimarin.com/

About indiGO Auto Group:
indiGO Auto Group is the destination for everyone who shares a passion for automobiles, providing unique access to brands we dream to drive, with experiences, insights, and connections for fellow enthusiasts that inspire and reward owners. indiGO Auto Group represents 30 franchised dealerships and service centers in 10 United States markets, including Houston, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas, St. Louis, Missouri and Fort Collins, Colorado plus Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside, Redwood City, San Francisco and Marin County, California. Dealership destinations include Porsche Sugar Land; Porsche and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston; Lamborghini and McLaren Houston; Porsche and Cavallino Rosso St. Louis; Porsche Little Rock; Porsche Service Center Chesterfield; Porsche Fort Collins; Porsche San Francisco; Ferrari Silicon Valley; Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen Marin; Jaguar and Land Rover Riverside; BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Hyundai and Genesis of Palm Springs; Bentley, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi and Rimac of Rancho Mirage. indiGO Auto Group also operates the state-of-the- art indiGO Performance & Experience Center in Thermal, California, offering multiple dynamic track experiences. For more information, visit indigoautogroup.com

Katherine Ruiz
Cord Media
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