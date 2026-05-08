Quechan Casino Resort Announces Summer Tribute Series

Quechan Casino Resort Wanted “Tribute to Bon Jovi” Crazy Train “Tribute to Ozzy” Voyager, Tribute to Journey Summer Tribute Series

Tickets on sale now for tribute shows to Bon Jovi, Ozzy Osbourne and Journey

WINTERHAVEN, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tickets are on sale now for the exciting Summer Tribute Series in the Pipa Event Center at Quechan Casino Resort featuring tributes to some of rock’s most iconic artists.The Summer Tribute Series includes:• Wanted “Tribute to Bon Jovi” - Saturday, June 20• Crazy Train “Tribute to Ozzy” - Friday, August 21• Voyager “Tribute to Journey” - Friday, September 18Kicking off the series is Wanted “Tribute to Bon Jovi” on Saturday, June 20. This high-energy performance pays tribute to one of the most successful rock bands of all time. Fans can expect to hear favorites such as “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” and “It’s My Life,” delivered with the signature style and energy that defined Bon Jovi’s decades-long career.The series continues with Crazy Train “Tribute to Ozzy” on Friday, August 21. Honoring the legendary Prince of Darkness, this tribute captures the unmistakable sound and stage presence of Ozzy Osbourne. The show will feature iconic tracks including “Crazy Train,” “No More Tears,” “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” and “Mr. Crowley,” celebrating Ozzy’s influential solo career and his lasting impact on heavy metal.Closing out the series, a fan-favorite returns as Voyager “Tribute to Journey” takes the stage on Friday, September 18. Voyager is known for recreating the unique vocals and rock sound that made Journey a global phenomenon. Fans will want to sing along to their classic hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Open Arms,” and “Faithfully.”For tickets, visit playqcr.com/entertainment or call (877) 783-2426. All shows start at 8pm and are 21 and over. All times are listed in Arizona time.About Quechan Casino ResortLocated in Winterhaven, CA, just minutes from Yuma, AZ, Quechan Casino Resort offers a premier destination for gaming, dining, entertainment, and hospitality. The resort features a state-of-the-art casino floor with 1,000 slot machines, 15 table games, and a 10-table live poker room, along with year-round promotions. Guests can enjoy 162 spacious hotel rooms and suites, relax poolside, and dine at Ironwood Steakhouse, Gila Blend Food Court, Sidewinders Bar & Grill, and Ocotillo Buffet. Live entertainment takes center stage at the 20,000-square-foot Pipa Event Center, hosting legendary musical acts, top comedians, and concerts for every taste.Quechan Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.For more information, visit playqcr.com.Follow us:facebook.com/QuechanCasinoResort

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