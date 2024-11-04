Black Girl Vitamins Commits $100,000 in Scholarships Supporting Women at HBCU Medical Schools

Black Girl Vitamins Presenting Scholarship to Recipient

Black Girl Vitamins expands its current scholarship program for Black Women pursuing careers in medicine at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

BGV’s vision is to positively impact health outcomes for Black Women in America and we believe sponsoring the future generation of healthcare providers can help accomplish making this impact”
— Jennifer Juma, Head of Strategy at Black Girl Vitamins

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Girl Vitamins is proud to expand its current scholarship program aimed at empowering the next generation of Black Women pursuing careers in medical fields at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Black Girl Vitamins will invest $100,000 over the next two years, quadrupling the current scholarship program, to support education, provide critical financial support, recognize contributions, and offer a platform to elevate their stories. This scholarship program is a heartfelt expression of the company's ongoing commitment to changing lives, and communities and investing in future healthcare leaders with the support of every purchase from Black Girl Vitamins customers. Additionally, as part of its devotion to health equity, Black Girl Vitamins partnered with Howard University in a multi-year partnership with its Women’s Basketball team and has donated $100,000 worth of vitamins in 2024 thus far.

Scholarship Program Details:

Eligibility:
-Target Audience: Black women enrolled in accredited medical programs (nursing, pharmacy, medicine, public health, etc.).
-Must be enrolled in undergraduate or graduate-level medical/ healthcare fields at an HBCU.
-Demonstrate financial need and academic excellence (minimum GPA 3.0).
-Submit a 300-word essay on their aspirations in healthcare and how they plan to serve underrepresented communities.

Award: $1,000 monthly to at least 4 recipients to assist with education.

Application Process: Simple self-application on the Black Girl Vitamins website. Applications will be open on a rolling basis with winners announced on BGV’s platforms before the end of the month.

Selection Committee: Black Girl Vitamins’ Leadership Team and Medical Advisors.

Black Girl Vitamins’ Head of Marketing, Anna Palomino shares, “We know better care happens when providers and patients share similar life experiences, that is why we are committed to easing the journey of Black Women seeking to be Medical Providers.”

Additionally, “BGV’s vision is to positively impact health outcomes for Black Women in America and we believe sponsoring the future generation of health care providers can help accomplish making this impact,” stated Jennifer Juma, Head of Strategy at Black Girl Vitamins.

About Black Girl Vitamins:
Founded in 2021, Black Girl Vitamins is a wellness-focused company on a mission to address the nutritional needs of Black and minority communities. Co-founder Maxine's personal experience with healthcare disparities inspired the creation of expertly developed, tested, and fast-acting vitamins designed to tackle scientifically proven deficiencies. Committed to health equity, Black Girl Vitamins offers a range of gluten-free, soy-free, and non-GMO products, including probiotics, prenatal vitamins, age-defying supplements, and more. Products start at $25 for a 1-month supply and can be purchased individually or in bundles at BlackGirlVitamins.co, Amazon, and other retailers.

For more information on Black Girl Vitamins, contact Alexia Castillo at mlwpr@mlwpr.com

Alexia Castillo
MLWPR
mlwpr@mlwpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Black Girl Vitamins Commits $100,000 in Scholarships Supporting Women at HBCU Medical Schools

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Alexia Castillo
MLWPR mlwpr@mlwpr.com
Company/Organization
MLWPR
9680 Pine Thickett Avenue
Las Vegas, Nevada, 89147
United States
+1 323-710-8640
Visit Newsroom
About

MLWPR is a leading public relations agency that has been providing top-notch PR services for businesses since its inception. Our agency specializes in helping businesses build brand awareness, increase their media presence, and improve their reputation in the market. With our deep expertise and experience in the industry, MLWPR has become a trusted partner for businesses looking to achieve their PR objectives. We offer a range of services designed to help businesses create and implement effective communication strategies, including media relations, social media management, thought leadership, branding, and influencer marketing. Our team of experienced PR professionals is dedicated to delivering personalized and results-driven services to our clients. We work closely with our clients to understand their unique needs and develop customized PR strategies that align with their goals. At MLWPR, we believe in delivering measurable results, and we use advanced tools and technologies to track and analyze the performance of our clients' campaigns. We provide regular reporting and insights to help our clients make data-driven decisions and improve the effectiveness of their PR and marketing efforts. Our agency has worked with some of the most prestigious brands in various industries, including fashion, beauty, finance, and more. We pride ourselves on our ability to build strong relationships with journalists, influencers, and industry leaders, which allows us to secure high-quality media placements and drive impactful results for our clients. Overall, MLWPR is committed to delivering top-quality PR services that help businesses achieve their communication goals and build a positive reputation in the market.

More From This Author
Black Girl Vitamins Commits $100,000 in Scholarships Supporting Women at HBCU Medical Schools
Donna’s Recipe Unveils the Whipped Vanilla Cream Collection: The Perfect Topping for Healthy, Delicious Hair
Glow + Flow Beauty Celebrates Another Grand Opening with a Week-Long Extravaganza
View All Stories From This Author