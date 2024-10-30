Confederation Trail recommendations available online

CANADA, October 30 - Recommendations from a user group review about the future use of the Confederation Trail are now available.

The recommendations stem from input collected through an Island-wide public engagement process in the fall of 2023, alongside research into best practices about other trail networks. The strategic communications firm Vol. 18, based in Charlottetown, lead the project.

“The Province appreciates the thoughtful and comprehensive recommendations for the future of this unique and treasured asset. The trail is a shared resource, and it is our intention to strengthen collaboration between the Province and trail partners, which will support safety and sustainability for the future.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Ernie Hudson

The Province will begin engaging trail partners by 2025 to prioritize future enhancements, strengthen communication and collaboration.

In February 2024, the Province announced that it will keep motorized vehicles off the Confederation Trail, prioritizing user safety. Additionally, the Province is committed to supporting the PEI ATV Federation in developing a separate ATV trail to increase recreation and economic opportunities.

