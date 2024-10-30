Governor Abbott Congratulates Mansfield As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, October 30 - October 30, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Mansfield on being designated as the sixth Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Visit Mansfield’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.



“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generated more than $193.8 billion in economic impact and supported 1.3 million jobs across the state in 2023. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Mansfield and Visit Mansfield on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”



“Mansfield’s family-friendly attractions, vibrant annual events, and genuine hospitality are establishing the city as a true destination in North Texas,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “As a Tourism Friendly Texas Community, Mansfield is leading the way in boosting its travel industry and driving economic growth. We look forward to seeing the destination continue to shine on the state's tourism map.”



“Mansfield’s designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community highlights what we’ve known for years: our city is a fantastic place to visit, live, and work,” said Representative DeWayne Burns. “The secret is out, and travelers from all over Texas and beyond are discovering Mansfield’s charm. This certification will further enhance our economic growth by drawing more visitors, creating local jobs, and boosting our community’s profile as a premier Texas travel destination.”



“With its strategic location just a short drive from the heart of Cowtown, the home of the World Series-winning Texas Rangers and entertainment district, DFW International Airport, and the sprawling DFW Metroplex, it comes as no surprise that Mansfield has been designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas,” said Representative David Cook. “This designation is an incredible opportunity for the City of Mansfield to showcase why it continues to be one of the best places to live, work, and raise a family in Texas. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to Governor Greg Abbott, Travel Texas, the Mansfield City Council, the City of Mansfield, and the Mansfield Convention and Visitors Bureau on this outstanding achievement.”



“Mansfield has a reputation as a great place to live, but it has always been a fantastic place to visit,” said Mayor Michael Evans. “The Tourism Friendly Texas Community designation recognizes that Mansfield is a marvelous place to visit for our award-winning parks system, elite sports facilities, and unique shopping and dining.”



“It’s one thing to have amazing spaces and events, but what sets Mansfield apart as a Tourism Friendly Texas destination is the genuine connection and sense of community that guests feel when they visit,” said Mansfield Convention and Visitors Bureau and Community Engagement Director Theresa Cohagen. “Visitors come for the attractions, but they return for the people who make them feel like they belong. That’s the magic of Mansfield.”



The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas



The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.

