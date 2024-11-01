The Casual Pint Unveils 2024 Tap4Good Campaign in Support of Ronald McDonald House Charities

Tap4Good, The Casual Pint Ronald McDonald House Charities

This November, The Casual Pint’s Tap4Good donates $1 per pour on tap 4 to local Ronald McDonald House Charities. Drink up for a great cause!

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This November, The Casual Pint , a Knoxville-based craft beer franchise, is proud to announce the 2024 edition of its Tap4Good campaign, a community-driven initiative designed to raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) at participating locations nationwide.Throughout the month, a portion of the proceeds from the 4th tap at each participating location will be donated to support RMHC, which provides essential resources and housing to families with children receiving medical care. But that’s not all—guests will find additional ways to contribute at each location, along with educational materials about the vital work of Ronald McDonald House Charities."At The Casual Pint, we believe in the power of community and the importance of giving back," says Joshua Robinette, CEO of The Casual Pint Franchising, Inc. "This year, we’re thrilled to partner with Ronald McDonald House Charities, an organization that plays a crucial role in helping families stay close to their hospitalized children. By dedicating our 4th tap proceeds and offering other avenues for donations, we hope to make a significant impact in the lives of those who need it most."Tap4Good 2024 will be featured at participating Casual Pint locations, making it easy for craft beer enthusiasts to enjoy their favorite brews while supporting a worthy cause. So, when you visit a participating Casual Pint this November, remember that every sip from the 4th tap is helping families stay close during challenging times.For more information about The Casual Pint, Tap4Good, participating locations, or how you can get involved, please visit Tap4Good.

