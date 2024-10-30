ODK Media partners with Amagi to launch Amasian TV, a groundbreaking FAST platform for Pan-Asian entertainment. Amasian TV now available

Aims to Redefine FAST 2.0 by Bridging Linear and On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), today announced that ODK Media has onboarded it to launch Amasian TV, a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platform dedicated to Pan-Asian entertainment.

This collaboration was made from ODK Media’s rigorous user experience standards and the strong partnership between ODK Media and Amagi in development and quality assurance. Unlike traditional FAST platforms, Amasian TV is engineered to meet the evolving demands of both content providers and viewers by integrating FAST 2.0 features, such as “personalized EPG” and “start over” functionality. This creates a seamless experience that bridges the gap between linear and on-demand viewing.

Deeper integration between Amagi NOW 2.0 and the Amasian TV platform, including a Zero Slate experience and real-time AI-powered multilingual subtitles, enables ODK Media to meet growing viewer demands and enhance content accessibility. These tools also provide a more streamlined and efficient way to manage content distribution and increase ad revenue.

ODK Media collaborates with prominent Asian broadcast TV networks, studios, and productions, including JTBC, LG U+, CNA, Zee, YRF Music, DatVietVAC, and Amasian TV. It offers trending premium channels with various genres, such as K-pop, Asian movies and drama, documentaries, food and travel, and news. It sets ambitious goals to expand its lineup to 100 channels by early 2025, ensuring a diverse range of viewing options that cater to all audience tastes.

Peter Park, Chief Product Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of ODK Media, said, “ODK Media continues to work closely with Amagi to visualize and actualize the FAST 2.0 experience to life with Amasian TV, resolving the challenges of the current FAST landscape.”

Amasian TV represents a significant evolution in the FAST industry, offering a sophisticated platform that addresses the common pain points associated with traditional FAST services. As the industry continues to shift toward more flexible and user-centric viewing experiences, Amasian TV stands out as a leader in this transformation.

“Our technology allows content owners like ODK Media to focus on delivering engaging content, while we handle the complexities of scaling and monetizing FAST platforms,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Amagi. “The launch of Amasian TV demonstrates how Amagi can support media companies in creating new revenue streams and reaching broader audiences.”

Amagi’s product lineup is designed to support the evolving needs of the streaming industry, enabling content owners to launch FAST channels quickly and manage them with minimal effort. By partnering with ODK Media, Amagi is helping set a new benchmark for content accessibility, operational efficiency, and audience reach in the Pan-Asian entertainment sector.

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. The company’s clients include some of the world’s biggest names, including A+E Networks UK, ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studio, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and VIZIO.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation Emmy® Award-winning media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live, linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services, bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to all broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and 5,000+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City, London, Paris, Sydney, Seoul, and Singapore; broadcast operations in New Delhi; and innovation centers in Bengaluru, Zagreb, and Łódź.

About ODK Media

Since 2011, ODK Media, Inc. has been a leader in connecting North American audiences with premium international content. Through its owned and operated OTT platforms, including OnDemandKorea, OnDemandChina, and Amasian TV, ODK Media provides cutting-edge solutions for content distribution, localization, and syndication, serving broadcasters and service providers worldwide.

