Flooding, dry conditions impact start of waterfowl hunting season in Kansas City region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two flood events and a hot, dry summer have impacted waterfowl hunting opportunities in many Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wetlands in the Kansas City region this season. Waterfowl hunting seasons in the Middle Zone will be open in two parts: Nov. 2-10 and Nov. 16-Jan. 5. Despite dry conditions, duck and goose hunters will find some hunting opportunities at MDC areas.

For updates on conditions at all MDC wetlands statewide, waterfowl hunters can monitor the Waterfowl Page on the MDC website at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zgv.

Four Rivers Conservation Area

“Four Rivers had an okay response from native annual wetland plants this year due to an intensively managed draw down schedule and a few timely light rains,” said Shane Allen, MDC Wildlife Biologist. “We are a stopover for migrating waterfowl and other waterbirds, and they depend on food from our wetlands in this part of the flyway to get energy for their journeys north and south.”

Unit 1 will struggle to get sufficient water this season due to the Marmaton and Little Osage rivers being so low. Timely rain events are important so MDC may pump from the river to fill the unit’s four hunting pools, said Allen. Unit 2 is receiving pumped-in water and hunters can expect good conditions to start the season.

Drought conditions have made it very difficult to retain water in Units 3 or 4 this summer.

Unit 3, “Presidents Marsh,” is holding sufficient water to accommodate boats. Open Unit 4 is dry and is not huntable without significant rain or flooding soon.

“If we get water in Unit 4, the hunting should be great due to the plant response we had while it was dry,” Allen said.

Hunters can call the Four Rivers hotline at 417-395-4495 for wetland information that is updated on Mondays and Thursdays throughout the waterfowl season.

Schell-Osage Conservation Area

Most of the water at Schell-Osage was released this spring to allow for the completion of the new pump station in late summer and preparation for the remaining construction work on the second phase of the Golden Anniversary Wetland Renovation Project.

The Missouri Conservation Commission approved a contract for the work with Radmacher Brothers Excavating Co., Inc. during their Oct. 24 meeting at a total estimated cost of $28,980,938.25. A contingency fund of $1,500,000 was also approved.

Depending on weather and when the dirt work will begin, the contractor could close part or the entire wetland to hunting without advance notice to hunters, said MDC Wildlife Biologist John Henry. Hunters should call the waterfowl hotline at 417-432-1074 to check area conditions and closures before planning a trip to Schell-Osage.

“There is less than an acre of water in Barber Lake going into waterfowl season,” said Henry. “Without significant rainfall, the only hunting opportunity will be in the fields this fall.”

Ralph and Martha Perry Memorial Conservation Area

Conditions are passable, though less than ideal, at Ralph and Martha Perry Memorial Conservation Area, said MDC Wildlife Biologist Joe Coy.

All wetland pools are sitting at an average of 50% full, according to Coy. Food conditions are considered fair on the outer edges, as MDC trapped water in the pools in July.

“We have lost a fair amount to evaporation,” said Coy. “There is still huntable water in everything, just not nearly as much as even a month ago. Hopefully we can get some rain soon to change that.”

Montrose Conservation Area

The water levels at Montrose Lake are lower than desired. Heavy rains during April caused Montrose Lake to be over-filled, inundating portions of area roads, parking lots and campgrounds, said Brian Bokern, MDC Wildlife Biologist. Evergy, who owns and operates Montrose Lake and controls the lake elevations by operating the dam, was forced to release flood water. Dry conditions in the summer also contributed to a lack of water.

“Pumping of Montrose pools will not be possible until the current lake level rises,” said Bokern.

The area still plans to hold a morning draw for waterfowl positions and will operate as usual, though hunting opportunity and lake access will be limited unless significant rainfall occurs.

Settle's Ford Conservation Area

The rain in April caused major flooding on Settle’s Ford and flooded out all crops that were planted in the bottoms, said Bokern. Crops were replanted in the bottoms but ultimately failed.

Water control structures were closed during late spring to retain water in most of the wetland pools, but extremely dry conditions persisted all summer leaving most wetland pools dry.

“Significant rainfall will once again be needed to flood area wetlands,” said Bokern. “Hunting opportunity will be very limited until conditions change.”

The disabled blind at Settle’s Ford located in the 1-2 pool is now available by reservation only. Only one party will be allowed to reserve the blind per day. Hunters will still have to utilize the self-registration process prior to hunting by filling out the grey hunter cards. Reservations can be made by following the disabled hunter reservation system at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4z8. Any questions about these changes can be answered by contacting the Settle’s Ford office at 816-862-6488.