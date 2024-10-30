Grant Marsh Bridge construction on I-94 now complete

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is pleased to announce the successful completion of construction on Grant Marsh Bridge along Interstate 94. This project included crucial repairs and upgrades to the structural steel, concrete deck, guardrails, approach slabs, and lighting, improving the bridge's long-term safety and integrity.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, October 29, crews worked to remove traffic control signs and devices. All lanes on the bridge along with the Eastbound I-94 on-ramp from Bismarck Expressway are now open, allowing traffic to resume normal speeds. With the Eastbound I-94 on-ramp from Bismarck Expressway reopened, the detour at I-94 Exit 153 will be removed.

Crews will continue working on the shoulder to remove sign bases and remaining traffic control devices. Equipment and fencing surrounding the staging area under the bridge will also be removed. This process will not impact traffic however, motorists should remain alert for cleanup crews.

The NDDOT thanks motorists, Keelboat Park visitors, local businesses, including Huckleberry House, Lewis & Clark Riverboat, and the Northern Plains Heritage Foundation for their cooperation and patience during construction.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

